El Presidio Comes to Life for Día de los Muertos Market & Craft Day

Now in its fourth year, the Día de los Muertos & Craft Day at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara Historic Park — an event organized by the Mujeres Makers Market and Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation — has grown to an all-day community event with more than 70 vendors, artists, and performers joining together to celebrate cultural heritage and honor the dead.

The Sunday, November 3, event included altars to the dead, art workshops, dance performances, Lotería, and a Catrina contest. Hundreds packed into both the front and back courtyards of El Presidio to browse the booths, contribute personal messages to the community altars, and learn more about the history and culture of the Indigenous and Mexican-based holiday.

Oaxaca Creations performed a traditional dance during the Mujeres Market Día de los Muertos & Craft Day at El Presidio de Santa Barbara Historic Park on Sunday, November 3. | Credit Ryan P. Cruz

Elysia Guillén, one of the cofounders behind Mujeres Makers Market, said the event was “more than just a celebration of Día de los Muertos.”

“It embodies our community’s resilience and creativity,” Guillén said. “With the participation of local artisans, vendors, and community members, we create a vibrant space that honors our cultural heritage while fostering connection and understanding among diverse groups.”