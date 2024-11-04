Outstanding Apprentice of the Year Awards Presented & Apprenticeship Forum & Job Fair

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Recently, the Central Coast Construction Trades, IBEW Local 413 and Pipe Trades UA Local 114 partnered along with other trade unions and allied organizations to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week by hosting an Apprenticeship Forum & Job Fair and an Outstanding Apprentices Of The Year Award event where each craft local recognized their Outstanding Apprentice for 2024.

“It was truly inspiring to witness the achievements of the Outstanding Apprentices of the Year, awarded by the Central Coast Construction Trades. The apprentices’ contributions exemplify the strength and promise of our future workforce,” said Susan Salcido, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools. “My team and I look forward to collaborating with our trades partners to broaden awareness and boost participation in local apprenticeship programs here in Santa Barbara County. These programs are essential in cultivating the skilled workforce that fuels our community’s prosperity and strengthens our local economy.” Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Salcido

Over 300 students, career counselors, community leaders, school administrators and local elected officials attended the local National Apprenticeship Week events, the Apprenticeship Forum & Job Fair and the Outstanding Apprenticeship Awards event.

The Apprenticeship Forum & Job Fair offered the opportunity for students, career counselors, school board members and community leaders to learn about local apprenticeship opportunities in the local construction trades where apprentices earn while they learn. The highlight of the afternoon was a panel of apprentices who shared their personal stories and experiences as an apprentice as well as answered questions from the students in the audience.

“UA Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 114 partnered with the Central Coast Construction Trades, IBEW Local 413, IBEW Local 639 and Pipe Trades Local 403 to celebrate National Appreciation Week with a local event in our community, the Outstanding Apprentice Awards. The Outstanding Apprentice Awards highlights the best apprentices in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties with the goal of increasing awareness and expanding access to our local apprenticeship programs which is imperative to the young people in our community who need high-wage head of household jobs so that they can afford to stay local, afford a home and prosper in our community. Skilled and trained pipe trades apprenticeship programs are the foundation upon which excellence is built, shaping the future with precision, dedication, and expertise,” Sasha Stevens, Business Manager, UA Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 114.

The focus of the Outstanding Apprentice Of The Year Awards event was the presentation of the Outstanding Apprentice Of The Awards for each craft that participated in the event. The winners of the 2024 Outstanding Apprentice Of The Year Awards were; Darrick Kraft IBEW Local 639, Angel Regalado-Ramirez UA Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 114, Heath Renfro IBEW Local 413, Peter Hajjar UA Pipe Trades Local 403 HVAC Refrigeration, and Jose Rincon UA Pipe Trades Local 403 Pipefitting Program.

“IBEW Local 413 partnered with the Central Coast Construction Trades and other trade unions in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week and to launch a new annual event – the Outstanding Apprentice Awards – to highlight the best apprentices in our community and to increase awareness and expand access to local apprenticeship programs. Apprenticeships in the construction trades are a vital onramp to a middle-class career with a pension and benefits which is imperative to the young people in our community who need high-wage head of household jobs so that they can afford to stay local, afford a home and prosper in our community,” Bill Baker, Business Manager, IBEW 413.

In addition to the announcement of the Outstanding Apprentice Of The Year Award recipients for 2024 several prominent federal and state elected officials participated in the event including Congressman Salud Carbajal and Assembly Member Gregg Hart.

“It was my honor to help acknowledge the immense value of apprenticeship programs within our building trades; and applaud the Central Coast individuals who have excelled in them. These programs are not just a pathway to a good-paying job – they are a cornerstone of our economy and our communities, and reflect the commitment to skill, to learning, and to excellence shared by the hardworking union families across our region,” Congressman Salud Carbajal.

“I am proud to stand alongside the members and apprentices of the Central Coast Construction Trades. Creating strong union jobs is essential for the economic mobility of our residents and the resilience of our regional economy,” Assemblymember Gregg Hart.