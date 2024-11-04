In the op-ed “Why I Am Voting for Donald Trump,” the writer’s tired defense of Trump gives us the same old BS that I’ve heard for years. It’s basically the “I don’t like his mean tweets, but I like his policies” routine. In Lou Segal’s case, he admits that he has “many problems with [Trump]” which he then characterizes as “personality traits which are not good.”

Really? So the writer’s only problem with Trump is that he has a bad personality? You don’t mind the sexual assault, fraudulent charity, tax cheating, adultery, and felony convictions? Or are those just “personality traits” to you?

I’m guessing that you think of yourself as someone with an open mind. If that’s the case, I challenge you to read Jack Smith’s recently unsealed court filing in his case against Trump. Even if you think this is a witch hunt, or that Trump did nothing illegal, or that Trump is immune from prosecution, that’s fine. Just read the 165-page document (I did), which is chock full of direct quotes from emails, text messages, and sworn testimony, then look me in the face and tell me that this man is fit to serve as President. Or maybe you don’t care about that because your apples are too expensive now.