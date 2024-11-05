Ballot Shortages Reported in Isla Vista Polling Places

Long lines and bottlenecks have plagued Isla Vista polling places today because of a shortage of ballots, said Spenser Brandt, longtime Democratic Party workhorse. County Elections Czar Joe Holland said his office sent mail-in ballots to every single registered voter in the county, Isla Vista residents included. Holland said the ballots exist and that county elections workers have gotten them out to Isla Vista polling places.



“We’re on top of it,” he said. “We sent out mail-in ballot to every student, but for some reason the students have decided to go to the polls. We’re sending out replacement ballots. A lot are already out there.”



Holland said voters could vote provisionally as well or cast their ballots electronically on one of the voting machines. He acknowledged there is a shortage of voting machines. Holland said long voting lines in Isla Vista have existed in every presidential election over which he’s presided; his first as elections czar was 20 years ago in 2004.



Holland noted that 2020 was the first time his office sent out mail-in ballots to all voters. Because Isla Vista was effectively shut down by COVID that year, he speculated students hadn’t cottoned to the process.



Brandt, however, is less sanguine. “I’m really frustrated,” he said. “We’re arranging snacks and water so that people stay put. It’s not just long lines; there are real bottlenecks. The shortage has gone on three hours.”



Brandt said that voters have been offered Spanish language ballots, but noted many voters can’t read Spanish.

The Santa Barbara County Elections Office also saw long lines of voters on Election Day, November 5, 2024. | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Aside from the presidential race pitting Kamala Harris against Donald Trump, Brandt said the race of real concern was that of Measure P, the $198 million bond measure for Santa Barbara City College to refurbish it’s seismically challenged gym and other buildings. Should Measure P fail to garner the 55 percent majority required for bond measures in California, Measure P advocates — like the local Democratic Party — have pointed out, City College will lose out on $38 million in matching state funds.

But the real issue, he added, was the presidential election. “People know what’s at stake here. There’s a dispassionate element to it. Whether or not votes cast in California will affect the outcome, there’s a strong sense of doing one’s democratic duty.”



In typical midterm elections, Brandt said getting people to the polls was “like pulling teeth.” This year, he said, the teeth are pulling back. “It’s more like where do I vote? How do I vote?” he said.



Brandt also stated that Assemblymember Gregg Hart has requested that polls in Isla Vista be allowed to stay open three hours later than 8 p.m. to make up for the lost time. He said he doesn’t know if Holland even has the authority to make that happen.