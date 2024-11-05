Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Goleta and our restoration partners are calling for volunteers to help us restore critical habitat at Ellwood Mesa. The monarch butterfly grove at Ellwood Mesa is one of the most significant winter sites for migrating monarchs in the Western United States, but the grove has suffered damage over many years of drought and severe winter storms. Together we will plant thousands of trees and native plants to provide vital shelter and food for these iconic butterflies.

Upcoming Events

Tree Planting and Restoration with Your Children’s Trees

Saturdays in November: 9th, 16th & 23rd, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Join us as we prepare, plant, and care for 1200 new eucalyptus, 800 native trees, and several thousand flowering shrubs and wetland plants. Sign up for details.

Field Training for the Western Monarch Count

Sunday, November 17, 8:30 am – 10:30 am

Western Monarch Count regional coordinators Charis van der Heide and Kim Zembik are hosting a monarch counting field training on November 17th at 8:30-10:30 am. Meet at the Coronado Butterfly Preserve, Coronado Dr, Goleta, CA 93117 (view map) and walk to the Goleta Monarch Butterfly Grove. Please RSVP to kzsembik@gmail.com. Learn more about Xerces Society Western Monarch Count.

Tree Planting and Restoration with the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade

Saturday, December 7, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Join us as we transform a damaged ecosystem into a beautiful habitat restoration area for the butterflies and the whole community to enjoy together. Volunteers will meet at the Ellwood Mesa Beach Parking Lot (view map) and then walk to the volunteer staging area. We will have introductions, coffee and doughnuts and then we will head out into the butterfly preserve to plant trees! Sign up at Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade.

More Info

Learn more about the restoration project at CityofGoleta.org/ellwood and follow active projects and volunteer activities at CityofGoleta.org/ellwood-now.