Survive and advance is the mantra for the fall sports teams that are still alive in their quest for CIF Southern Section and California State Championships. The playoffs are in full swing and local coaches update the Santa Barbara community on their progress at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Cafe.

Eliana Urzua of Bishop Diego girls’ volleyball and Eamon Gordon of Dos Pueblos cross country were honored as the SBART Athletes of the week.

Urzua is a rare two-time recipient in the same season after leading the Bishop Diego girls’ volleyball team to the CIF-SS Division 3 Championship match with 28 kills and four blocks in a 3-1 semifinal victory over Cypress. She also racked up 16 kills and for aces in a quarterfinal sweep of Royal.

Eliana Urzua will be attending UCLA in the fall. Photo Credit: Victor Bryant

Gordon won the Santa Barbara County Championship Race with a time of 14:57. It is his third individual county title and Dos Pueblos also took first place as a team.

Phil Womble Award

Carter Plowman of Laguna Blanca has found success in the classroom and on the football field, including all Frontier League First Team Recognition and as a result was honored with the Phil Wimble Ethics in Sports Award at Monday’s press luncheon.

The Phil Womble Award acknowledges student-athletes who value and incorporate into their daily lives accountability, respect of teammates, opponents, and officials, honesty, positive attitude, reliability, loyalty, sportsmanship, others above self, and team above personal interest.

Plowman maintains a 3.98 GPA. He also volunteers his time for the Civil Air Patrol, an organization within the U.S. Air Force. In addition, He is a two-time Laguna Blanca Scholar-Athlete award recipient.

“Carter is the choice for this award, frankly, because when you look at the characteristics that define this award, each of them individually are the things that he possesses so amazingly,” said Laguna Blanca athletic director Matt Steinhaus. “I’ve been an AD for 13 years and been at Laguna for four, I’ve never really come across a guy like this.”

Special Olympics Athlete of the Month

Fiona Garwood delivered a heartfelt speech of perseverance upon receiving her award for Special Olympics athlete of the month.

“These sports that we all play, they’re no easy task… I care about having fun and about making friends out there,” Garwood said. “I’ve made some special friends that will be friends with me for the rest of my life.

“I like to have fun, I don’t care about winning medals, I just care about cheering on my team and having fun.”

Garwood originally planned to play soccer originally, but switched to softball and received the award as a result of her excellent play and relationships with her teammates.