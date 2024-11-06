What America said last night is sexist, I guess (who cares?) because the aftermath is conclusive and adds up as follows: We wanted a leader with balls. There were dragons to be slain.

Trump talked to the country and listened to what we had to say. Biden and Harris said, “Shut up and listen and do as you’re told” (mandates, masks, vaccinations, mutilations). We were sick of being the enemy. We wanted an arm over the shoulder and a word to the wise, some secret that you will find useful on The Journey … thanks, Dad.

Sorry, the Shrew wouldn’t do, says the electorate, but she did had great hair. We have turned the page. We have a new unburdened vision for America. Okay. Walz who?

It felt like taking a shower after a month in the mud. Last night was the wake for WOKEness and “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” having poisoned to death its hosts (the military, the CIA, the Teachers Union, Corporations and Universities, the White House) like the philosophical parasites they are. Biden will go down in history as “Dead Upon Arrival.” A man not held to the decency standard of a bitter senile old cripple like he is, but rather given a country to play with … as therapy …

… despair, disease, attrition, abortion. Death as a central cultural theme of a rancorous, systemically hateful administration. The battle for the soul of America. Biden didn’t even try and Kamala couldn’t but Trump will unite the nation. This is what a MANDATE looks like authentically: A Republican elected by the Democrat coalition. The people have spoken. Our souls are not for sale.

Get used to miracles … we’re back to being America again … where they happen every day.