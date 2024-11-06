Dos Pueblos Boys’ Water Polo Advances to CIF-SS Division 2 Semifinals With 12-10 Victory over Santiago

For the second consecutive season the Dos Pueblos High boys’ water polo team has reached the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs

The Chargers defeated visiting Santiago High of Corona 12-10 in a quarterfinal match on Wednesday at the Elings Aquatic Center.

Sophomore Lucas Neushul led the way for Dos Pueblos with three goals. Adam Gelman, Eli Carnaghe, Grant Nelson and Ben Fuhrer contributed two goals apiece.

Dos Pueblos never trailed in the match and held a 5-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. Santiago went on a 3-0 run late in the second quarter and evened the score at 6-6 with 1:54 remaining until halftime.

The Chargers closed the first half on a 3-1 run and led 9-7 at halftime after a goal by Nelson in the final moments of the first half. The two teams went back and forth

Last season Dos Pueblos reached the Division 2 Finals, but dropped a close match against crosstown rival San Marcos

A victory over Capistrano Valley on the road next Tuesday would give them another opportunity to claim the CIF Championship.