The historic November 5, 2024, election is in the history books. Did God have a hand in the outcome? Was Trump’s life spared so he could save our Republic?

Simply put: Average Americans pushed back and voted for change. No more open borders. No more excessive taxes. No more excessive regulations.

On the international stage, Trump will give more support to Israel and our allies. No more kowtowing to our enemies like China, Russia, Iran, and Venezuela.

Going forward, President Trump was given a mandate. Put America first.

Thu Nov 07, 2024 | 02:02am
https://www.independent.com/2024/11/06/voting-for-change/
