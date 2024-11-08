California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Issues Unprocessed Ballots Report

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., reminds all Californians that county elections officials are hard at work continuing to count ballots from the November 5, 2024, General Election. County elections officials have up to 30 days after Election Day to complete their extensive tallying, auditing, and certification work (known as the “official canvass”). The frequency of updated results varies by county.

California’s county elections officials have already processed and counted 10,728,985 million ballots from the November 5, 2024, General Election. County elections officials estimate 5,472,423 million outstanding ballots remain to be processed and counted. The unprocessed ballots report—a compilation of estimates from county elections officials—is available at:

electionresults.sos.ca.gov/unprocessed-ballots-status

Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received by county elections officials no later than 7 days after Election Day must be processed.

“County elections officials have been hard at work processing and counting the millions of ballots cast by California voters. Ensuring the accuracy and the integrity of the vote count is critical to our democracy. State law gives county elections officials up to 30 days after Election Day to complete vote counting, auditing, and certification,” Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber said. “In California, we work to ensure every ballot is counted properly and every ballot is accounted for,” Secretary Weber added.

County elections officials must report their final results to the Secretary of State for the Presidential contest by December 3 and all other state and federal contests by December 5. The Secretary of State will certify the results on December 13, 2024.

For additional information about the ballot counting process, go to:

sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/vote-counting-process

The November 5, 2024, General Election Calendar can be found at:

elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2024-primary/section-08-general-election-calendar.pdf.