Santa Barbara City College Thanks Community for Passing Measure P and Welcomes New Trustee-Elects

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 — Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) and the Santa Barbara City College Foundation express heartfelt gratitude to the Santa Barbara community, Yes on Measure P campaign, and their volunteers for the passage of Measure P, a vital bond extension that will enable the college to enhance facilities, update technology, and continue offering a high-quality educational experience. This bond extension reflects the community’s commitment to SBCC’s mission of empowering students through affordable, accessible, and innovative education.

“We take the passing of Measure P seriously,” said Superintendent/President Erika Endrijonas, Ph.D. “We are so grateful to receive 64% of the vote and with this, I will apply my successful bond experience to ensure transparency and updates to our beautiful campus. Thank you, again!”

Measure P will support essential campus improvements that directly benefit students, faculty, and staff, ensuring that SBCC remains a leading educational institution in the region and state. “We are deeply grateful to our community for their trust and support,” said SBCC Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Bobbi Abram. “The passage of Measure P allows us to move forward with important updates that will strengthen our capacity to serve SBCC students and the community for years to come.”

SBCC had three new trustees elected to open seats: Jett Black Maertz (Area 3), Dave Morris (Area 4), and Kyle Richards (Area 2), who will officially begin their terms on the Board of Trustees at the December 19, 2024, board meeting.

“With gratitude and excitement,” SBCC Board President Jonathan Abboud shared, “SBCC looks forward to this new chapter. We are confident that Measure P and the addition of our new trustees will shape a vibrant future for the college and the Santa Barbara community.”

For additional transparency and updates on the Measure P Bond Extension please visit the Measure P transparency webpage.

About SBCC

Established in 1909, Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is one of the oldest community colleges in California. The district consists of SBCC’s main campus on Santa Barbara’s beachfront coast, two separate campuses for its School of Extended Learning programs, as well as a Cosmetology school. The college offers a range of associate degree, certificate and transfer programs and is recognized by the Department of Education as an official Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI).