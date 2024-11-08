The Central Coast Small Farmer, Rancher, and Fisherfolk Forum Brings Small Producers Together to Effect Positive Change

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

EconAlliance and the Santa Barbara County Food Action Network (SBCFAN) co-produced the first Central Coast Small Farmer, Rancher, and Fisherfolk Forum, hosted at Allan Hancock College on October 25th and 26th. The event drew hundreds of small scale food producers and businesses from all over the Central Coast, as both a networking and learning event. The Forum, on October 26th, featured a robust lineup of workshops tailored to support small-scale producers, and hosted Keynote Speaker Jennifer Lester Moffit, Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs for the USDA.

“In line with the USDA’s vision for equitable and locally tailored regional food systems, California’s Central Coast food system plays a crucial role in the economy, enhances food security, and serves as a hub for agricultural innovation. USDA is taking critical actions transforming the food system by building better markets, strengthening local infrastructure, and driving demand through procurement while also expanding opportunity through implementing Climate Smart Agriculture practices and facilitating land access. We aim to transform our food system and support the sustainable growth of markets in this region,” said USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt.

Megan Raff, Board President of SBCFAN and co-owner of Dare 2 Dream Farms of Lompoc, was pleased with both the programming and the turnout. “I’m inspired by the success of our first Small Farmer Rancher Fisherfolk Forum, highlighted by the keynote from Undersecretary of the USDA, Jennifer Lester Moffit, whose address sparked critical conversations on federal support for local food systems and underscored the efforts of the Food Action Network. Workshops with industry leaders like Rodale Institute, Harvestly, and the Farm Service Agency provided practical tools for producers, covering everything from direct-to-consumer marketing to wraparound support for loans, grants, housing, and essential services. The event emphasized a holistic approach to building resilience in our local food system and empowering local producers.”

The pre-forum evening dinner celebration event on October 25th included over 100 attendees, and featured a curated farm-to-table meal sourced and prepared by local talent and students. “The forum allowed Hancock to showcase our ag programs to friends and neighbors from near and far — from local FFA youth and regional farmers/ranchers/fisherfolk to top leadership at the USDA in Washington,” said Jon Hooten, Executive Director of College Advancement at Allan Hancock College.

Sam Cohen, Board President of EconAlliance and the Government Affairs Officer and Legal Officer for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, appreciated the intimacy of the event. “This forum presented an excellent opportunity for small-scale food producers along the Central Coast to network, share what’s working in their operations and gain insight into a wide range of important agricultural topics.”

Undersecretary Moffit summed up the importance and success of the forum, saying, “Community-based efforts, like those of the Small Farmer Rancher Fisherfolk Forum and the Santa Barbara County Food Action Network, significantly advance the USDA’s mission by forging direct, impactful connections and addressing the real-world needs of those most impacted by our programs. These efforts are crucial in driving the gamut of food system transformation, building sustainable local markets, and ensuring our food systems are resilient, equitable, and competitive for all producers. As a regional food system network, this area exemplifies how local actions can drive meaningful change.”

For more information, please visit the official event page at https://sbcfan.org/frf-forum or contact us at outreach@sbcfoodaction.org.