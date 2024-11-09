For decades, the public has advocated for a safer and more accessible way to walk, bike, stroll, and roll. That advocacy is now becoming a reality : A landmark agreement was reached to complete a long-desired ‘missing gap’ in the California Coastal Route and create one of the most highly utilized and contiguous ADA compliant bike and pedestrian paths in the region.

Thanks to the careful negotiations and partnership between the County of Santa Barbara, The Land Trust of Santa Barbara County, and the La Cumbre Mutual Water Company, this new one-mile stretch will fill in the missing link of accessible path to bring more inclusive connectivity from the City of Santa Barbara all the way to UC Santa Barbara. Construction is expected to begin in late spring 2025.

My appreciation to The Land Trust of Santa Barbara County, the La Cumbre Mutual Water Company, the County’s Public Works team, and to our community, who were vocal in advocating for more sustainable and inclusive transportation solutions.

The agreement comes after many twists and turns over the years, grappling with easements, environmental concerns, and zoning restrictions. But we got there. This hard-earned collaboration ensures not only a safe and accessible route for transportation, but also a commitment to protect our region’s cherished natural spaces.

A key part of the agreement includes placing protections on county-owned land at More Mesa — more than 35 acres — that would preserve this area and restrict its future use as open space for the benefit of the public. Additionally, there’s been much concern from community members about protecting the beloved Canary palms that line Modoc Road. This agreement preserves them. The benefits of this project go beyond easier commutes and recreational opportunities; it will create healthier communities and a more sustainable environment.

To the countless community members and advocates who tirelessly championed this cause, your voice has mattered. As construction begins and plans unfold, I look forward to seeing many of you out and about walking, biking, strolling, and rolling.