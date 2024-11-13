Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event for City of Santa Barbara Residents

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 12, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara’s Clean Community Division, in partnership with MarBorg Industries, is pleased to announce a FREE Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Event. Residents of the City of Santa Barbara are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous materials.

“By participating in events like our free Hazardous Waste Collection Event, community members can help prevent pollution and protect our environment,” said Julie Lawrence, Clean Community Manager.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Saturday, November 16, 2024

9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Santa Barbara City College’s Lot 2-C (136 Loma Alta Dr.)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

Materials accepted:

antifreeze

batteries

used motor oil/filters

Paint (latex, oil-based, stains, etc.)

fluorescent lightbulbs

cleaning supplies

garden chemicals

other various household hazardous waste

Please note that this event is exclusively for City of Santa Barbara residents, and no business waste will be accepted.

For questions about the Household Hazardous Waste event, transportation to, and to learn more about what items are accepted call (805) 963-1852.

For additional information about household hazardous waste and regular drop-off locations, please visit City of Santa Barbara HHW Collection.