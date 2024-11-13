Northern California Fir Trees Available for Pickup Sunday, December 1

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sustainably harvested white and red “silver tipped” fir trees from Northern California will be available for pickup on Sunday, December 1 during “Christmas On The Ranch” at Farm Supply Company (700 McMurray Rd., Buellton). Proceeds from the Christmas tree fundraiser will support Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) agriculture education and healthy eating programs for kids in Santa Barbara County.

The hand-harvested trees are 6’ to 10’ tall. Trees are available for pick-up and purchase from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on December 1.

The trees were donated by Rob Paulus, a retired Cal Fire Battalion Chief, and father of SEEAG executive director Caitlin Paulus-Case, to support SEEAG and its ag-education efforts. Paulus owns a 60-acre parcel of private land that is 6,400 feet in altitude in the northern Sierra Nevada mountain range. “Growing up, it was my favorite spot on Earth,” says Paulus-Case. “The trees truly remind me of the spirit of Christmas.”

By harvesting trees from their private land, the Paulus family work to thin overgrown forest stands, reduce catastrophic fire risk, and help restore the natural environment. “The trees are harvested in late November, so they are fresher than any tree you’ll find on a typical lot. Since they aren’t grown on a tree farm, they carry the unique story of the forest in their beautiful imperfections,” says Paulus.

The cost is $200 per tree. For each tree sold, a matching $250 will be donated by SEEAG board members Steve Gill, Chris Waldron and Patrick Sheehy. “The $450 combined tree donation enables 10 local students to take part in one of our agricultural and healthy eating programs at no cost,” says Paulus-Case.

SEEAG will also donate a tree, stand, decorations and a small gift to Alice Shaw Elementary School in Orcutt and Battles Elementary School in Santa Maria. The schools will select which student will receive the donated tree and items.

SEEAG is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization so tree purchases are tax-deductible. Trees can be pre-ordered by going to https://www.seeag.org/christmas-at-the-ranch.

For questions about delivery, call 805-892-8155 or email info@seeag.org.