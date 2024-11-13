Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) and the Cities of Lompoc and Santa Maria will host a series of annual listening sessions through December on unmet transit needs. Public participation is encouraged to share input on bus systems, dial-a-ride, and paratransit services.

Those unable to attend one of the four listening sessions can take an online survey available in English and Spanish until Friday, December 15, 2024. The public can also submit comments in writing to SBCAG at 260 North San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110, or by email to comment@sbcag.org.

Comments provided at any of the listening sessions, on the online survey, or in writing are shared with local decision makers, transit agencies, and the California Department of Transportation to help influence options for transit services and projects. In February 2025, the Santa Barbara County Transit Advisory Committee will receive a summary of public input. By April 2025, a draft report will be presented to the SBCAG Board of Directors for their consideration.

Countywide Listening Session

When: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., December 11, 2024. Join in person or virtually any time during the two-hour session

Where:

In-person: SBCAG Wisteria Conference Room – 260 North San Antonio Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.

SBCAG Wisteria Conference Room – 260 North San Antonio Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110. Virtually: Details on how to participate virtually via Zoom is published on the SBCAG website at www.sbcag.org.

Details on how to participate virtually via Zoom is published on the SBCAG website at www.sbcag.org. Spanish-language interpretation services available. Accessible accommodations available by contacting SBCAG by December 9, 2024, at (805) 961-8900 or info@sbcag.org.

City of Lompoc Listening Session

When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., November 20, 2024

Where: City Council Chambers – 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436.

Spanish language accessibility and free rides to and from the meeting are available upon request at (310) 863-0149.

City of Santa Maria Listening Sessions

When: December 5, 2024

Session #1: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.;

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Session #2: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: Santa Maria Public Library Shephard Hall, 1st Floor 421 S. McClelland Street, Santa Maria, CA 93454.

Meetings will be Spanish and Mixteco accessible upon request at (805) 925-0951 ext. 2170.

SBCAG will gather comments on transit needs throughout Santa Barbara County, as outlined under Section 99238.5 of the Public Utilities Code.