Santa Barbara’s Gaviota Coast has a beautiful coastline and a thriving aquatic ecosystem. I grew up near the ocean and wanted to go to university near the one. Santa Barbara’s beaches are stunning. I especially enjoy walking on the beach and watching the beautiful sunsets. I am heartbroken that this ecosystem is now threatened.

The recent decision by the County Planning Commission is the first step in its destruction. The commission voted to approve a transfer of ownership and permits from ExxonMobil to Sable Offshore. Sable is a small company that not only lacks the resources to restore the environment after an oil spill. In addition, they have no plan to replace the existing corroded pipeline that experienced a rupture in 2015 and spilled 142,000 gallons of oil into the ocean.

If we value our ocean and the incredible world it holds within it, please support the Environmental Defense Center which is preparing to appeal this decision to the Board of Supervisors and the California Coastal Commission.