SYV Community Outreach to Celebrate Ribbon Cutting of New Facility in Buellton on November 20, 2024

Buellton, CA – SYV Community Outreach (SYVCO) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The new facility is located in the former Buellton Library, right next to SYVCO’s current facilities. Following the ribbon cutting, we invite the community to join us for a free Thanksgiving lunch from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM. To RSVP for the lunch, please call (805) 688-4571.

The relocation to this new space is a significant milestone for SYVCO, enabling us to expand our services and better serve the Santa Ynez Valley community. The new building includes a spacious dining room where seniors can gather to enjoy meals, connect with others, and foster a sense of community—an essential step in combating loneliness among older adults. Beginning December 2, 2024, this dining room will be open to seniors from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Monday through Friday.

In addition to the dining area, the new facility will feature:

A dedicated medical room for essential health services, including blood pressure monitoring, diabetes screenings, and other vital care resources.

Expanded space for "Logan's Room" , our dedicated area for survivors of domestic violence, which includes an intake area and a specially designed recovery room to ensure maximum safety and comfort.

Additional office space to support our growing administrative needs, made necessary by our expanding service offerings.

Pam Gnekow, CEO of SYV Community Outreach, shared her excitement about the move: “We are so excited to move into this new building. The new space is aligned with our vision for the future of SYV Community Outreach as we plan to continue serving our community more and more. A big thank you to the City of Buellton, we couldn’t have done this without them!”

This exciting transition has been made possible thanks to the generous support of the City of Buellton, the County of Santa Barbara, Chumash Foundation, and The Wood-Claeyssens Foundation. We are deeply grateful for this community support, which empowers us to continue our vital work and expand our services for those in need.

Thank you for being part of our journey. We look forward to serving the community from our new home in Buellton and welcoming everyone on November 20th to celebrate this new chapter together.