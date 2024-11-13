Virtual Public Information Meeting for Santa Barbara U.S. 101 Milpas to Fairview Improvement Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltrans invites the public to attend a virtual information meeting for the Santa Barbara US 101 Milpas to Fairview Improvement Project on Wednesday, November 13 at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the project is to extend the service life and improve the ride quality of just over ten miles of existing pavement from just south of the Milpas Street undercrossing to the Fairview Avenue overcrossing. The Caltrans project team will make a presentation and answer any questions from the public.

This project will provide better facilities for non-motorized traffic, improve drainage facilities, rehabilitate roadside planting, provide better roadside safety elements for maintenance personnel, improve trash capture facilities, and improve traffic management safety facilities.

Link to Virtual Meeting:

https://cadot.webex.com/cadot/j.php?MTID=mf70f4a5c10630ade2ad3f68ed67ba90a

Link to Project Fact Sheet:

Construction work is expected to begin in the fall of 2026.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/