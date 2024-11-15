The latest vote tallies from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office show that our campaign for working families has won. I want to take this moment to express my deep gratitude to the incredible coalition of community organizations, first responders, and hard-working individuals who came together to advocate for change in our city. It was every day residents fighting for a better quality of life that made this win possible. I am truly honored by the trust so many of you have placed in our vision for a stronger, more inclusive Santa Barbara.

Today, I reached out to Councilmember Alejandra Gutierrez to thank her personally for her service to District 1. I am excited for the opportunity to build on successes and serve as a representative for all residents. I am committed to listening, collaborating, and making sure every voice is heard as we address the issues that matter most to our community.

In the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential win and the instability in our federal government, I also want to reaffirm my commitment to protecting and uplifting vulnerable communities in our city. Now, more than ever, it is essential that we ensure every resident feels valued and safe, regardless of who they are, and regardless of where they were born.

Thank you, District 1, for your passion, your support, and for believing in what we can achieve together. We demonstrated that when we organize, we win.

It is my honor to serve you.