Dos Pueblos Football Drops Quarterfinal Matchup to Top-Seeded Mary Star of the Sea 27-23

What looked to be a game winning 38-yard field goal by Dos Pueblos to seal a victory with 18 seconds left in the game, instantly turned into a heartbreaking loss for the Chargers as Mary Star of the Sea returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to capture a 27-23 win and move on to the next stage of the playoffs.

“We played a good opponent in the playoffs, and we had to execute better. We turned the ball over too many times. That’s ultimately the thing that hurt us, not that last play. We’re not in that situation if we don’t turn the ball over,” said Dos Pueblos coach A.J. Pateras. “We got to get off the field on third down, and if we have a chance to intercept the ball, we can’t drop them. So little things add up, but heck of a football game. Everybody got treated to a fantastic game and this is what Friday night lights is all about.”

After a scoreless first quarter, the Sea Stars got the first points of the game via a safety. The Chargers were pinned at their own 1-yard line due to a botched snap and star running back Kaleb Williams was tackled in the endzone to make the score 2-0 to start the second quarter.

The Sea Stars couldn’t move the ball on their ensuing possession causing a turnover on downs. On the next Dos Pueblos possession, quarterback Simon Alexander dropped a dime to receiver Micah Barnhart for an explosive 77-yard touchdown with 6:38 left in the 2nd quarter.

A defensive stand by the Chargers earned them another possession, which led to another Alexander deep ball to Barnhart for a massive 83-yard touchdown. Giving the Chargers a 14-2 lead going into halftime.

Dos Pueblos carried the momentum to start the half, but the Sea Stars wouldn’t give up. Leaning on their rushing attack by feeding carries to senior running back Jordan Barber, who ended the night scoring 3 rushing touchdowns all in the second half, including two in the 3rd quarter.

Barber scored his third touchdown as the fourth quarter started giving the Sea Stars a 21-14 lead with about 6 minutes remaining in the game.

Quarterback Simon Alexander’s transfer from Carlsbad sparked Dos Pueblos to an impressive playoff run. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

With their season on the line, the Chargers needed a spark of offense to keep their season alive. On the first play of the drive, Alexander dumped it off to running back Kaleb Williams who turned on the jets and sprinted up the sideline for 72-yards for a Dos Pueblos touchdown, but the critical extra point to tie the game was blocked by the Sea Stars. Making the score 21-20.

With time winding down, the Chargers blocked a punt, giving their offense a chance to move down the field from the Sea Star 32-yard line. The Chargers were able to push the ball to the 28-yard line and attempt a 38-yard field goal. Drew Schultz nailed the clutch 38-yard field goal with 18 seconds left to make the score 23-21 and sent the charger crowd into a frenzy of excitement.

But with time still on the clock Dos Pueblos kicked the ball off to Andrew Washington IV, who magically evaded multiple defenders and returned the kickoff for a 62-yard Sea Star touchdown. Making the score 27-23, leaving fans at Scott O’Leary Stadium shocked.

The Chargers, who had a rough start to the year were able to finish their season strong, thanks to a resilient senior class.

“It’s our whole senior class. Simon was that extra piece that pushed us over the top. Our younger players got to learn how to play football from these seniors and they were taught how to do things the right way all the time,” Pateras said. “Our seniors had to grow into their roles by being leaders and they earned their right to say they were in charge of this program. Our senior class was gritty, resilient, and just great people. I’m really looking forward to seeing their journey because they’re going to be great men.”

Dos Pueblos finishes their 2024 season 5-7 overall.