Gripping from the first moment to the last, S.B. High School Theater Department’s unique original production of Teenage Wasteland is a must see. While it’s rare to experience such depth of authenticity in most high school productions, this particular theatre experience gets right at the heart of teenage reality without holding back anything.

The Director, Kyra Lehman, describes this production as, “a show told through the language of 16 brave teenage bodies.” The SBHS Theatre Department Head, Gioia Marchese welcomes Kyra’s unique “way of working and devising theatre that is centered in the body, so needed right now in our schools and beyond.”

The result of three months of collaborative creativity is live theatre that communicates a most remarkable expression of teenage reality. Production design by Jake Himovitz and original music and sound design by Ken Urbina contribute the sensory texture that amplifies the players’ physical embodiment of emotions.

Whether you are young or old, raw authenticity in theatre is powerful, in this case, for the players as well as the audience.

Teenage Wasteland is playing Saturday, November 16, at 4, 6 and 8 p.m., Nov. 17 at 4 and 6 p.m.; Nov. 21 and 22 at 6 and 8 p.m. Contact Malia Hubbard at (805) 451 4943 for tickets.

Congratulations to the cast and crew!