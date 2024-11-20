One of the first things these fools will try to implement is removing fluoride from our drinking water. Studies in the U.S. showed that water fluoridation reduced childhood cavities by 50 to 60 percent.

Major health organizations such as the World Health Organization support water fluoridation as safe and effective. The Centers for Disease Control lists water fluoridation as one of the 10 great public health achievements of the 20th century in the U.S.

Why nut-jobs like Kennedy want to stop it has not been scientifically presented by any recognized professional organization. Stopping fluoridation is just another way for stupid people to oppose the government.

Please be warned.