Organic Soup Kitchen Hosts Successful Farm to Table to Celebrate 15 Year Anniversary

Santa Barbara, CA, November 18, 2024: Organic Soup Kitchen hosted a sold out Farm to Table Celebration at the Cabrillo Pavilion to raise funds for nutrition and food security in Santa Barbara County.

“This 15 year milestone was achieved through the unwavering dedication of our donors, volunteers and community partners,” says Executive Director, Anthony Carroccio. “It was an incredible celebration and exciting to see our unstoppable community committed to supporting nutrition and food security for the next 15 years.”

As the demand for nutrition and food security skyrockets, Organic Soup Kitchen has launched a groundbreaking new program in collaboration with CenCal Health. Organic Soup Kitchen is now the first local provider of Medically Tailored Meals to CenCal Health members in Santa Barbara County. This program will dramatically increase access to lifesaving nutrition to improve health outcomes and reduce the burden of medical care costs on individuals and families in our community.

Established in 2009, Organic Soup Kitchen has stood at the forefront of the food is medicine movement with the vision that everyone deserves access to nutrition that improves their health. What started as a pot of soup in the park is now a community safety net providing lifesaving nutrition countywide to 40,000+ low income individuals annually recovering from cancer, diabetes, heart disease and other chronic illnesses.

Organic Soup Kitchen is one of only 10% of nonprofits in the US to achieve platinum status on Guidestar and Charity Navigator and is a proud member of 1% for the Planet. To learn more, visit www.organicsoupkitchen.org.