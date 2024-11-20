Paseo Nuevo Celebrates the Season with Holiday Tree Lighting

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Snowfall is predicted to this December at Paseo Nuevo, starting on December 1st at its annual Holiday Tree Lighting. Join Mayor Rowse, DJ Darla Bea, and Santa Claus, among others, to kick off the magic with a spectacular celebration of holiday lights, music, and community, with an opportunity to support USPS’s Operation Santa Program at Paseo’s Peppermint Parlor.

Festivities start at 5:30pm in Center Court where Mayor Rowse will illuminate Paseo Nuevo’s breathtaking holiday tree. As the tree lights up in a dazzling display, guests will be treated to the first snow of the season. This year’s snow show promises to be more spectacular than ever before, creating an enchanting winter wonderland in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara.

Highlights of the evening include:

Mayor Rowse Lights Up the Tree!

Mayor Rowse will lead the countdown to illuminate the city’s dazzling holiday tree, accompanied by Santa Claus and other local dignitaries.

Live DJ and Dance Party

In Center Court, renowned local DJ Darla Bea will perform a live DJ set of favorite holiday tunes, keeping the crowd dancing all evening long. Adding to the fun, the UCSB Men’s Basketball Team will make a special appearance, mingling with fans and spreading holiday cheer. Local businesses will come together to help create a lively, festive atmosphere. Captain Fatty’s Brewery will serve popular craft beers from their beer garden, and Tondi Gelato will serve warm hot chocolate and spiced apple cider.

Let It Snow!

Although we might be far from the North Pole, winter magic will come alive with a special snow show. Kids and adults alike can experience the wonder of a snowy winter night in Santa Barbara – perfect for photos and festive fun!

Peppermint Parlor

Following the tree lighting and snow show, the celebration will continue with a festive afterparty in the Peppermint Parlor, located across from Sephora, from 6pm to 8pm. Children of all ages are encouraged to write letters to Santa through the USPS Operation Santa program, helping to bring their holiday wishes to life. For those looking to get creative, the Peppermint Parlor will also offer a variety of family-friendly crafts and holiday activities, enjoyable for kids and adults alike.

Santa Visits

Santa himself will be strolling through Paseo Nuevo and greeting attendees from 5pm to 6pm before heading into the Peppermint Parlor to meet with guests from 6:15pm to 8pm. Don’t forget your camera–this is the perfect opportunity to snap selfies with Santa and embrace the spirit of the season!

Unite to Light Booth

Unite to Light is a nonprofit organization that provides affordable solar lights to communities without electricity across the world, improving health, education, and livelihoods. Unite to Light will have a booth at the event, offering lights on a “Buy One, Give One” basis!

This free event is the perfect way to kick off your holiday season with family, friends, and the community! For more information, visit www.paseonuevosb.com.

Event Details:

● Date: December 1, 2024

● Location: Paseo Nuevo

● Tree Lighting and Snow Show: 5:30pm

● Peppermint Parlor Afterparty: 6:00pm-8:00pm

● Santa Visits: 5:00pm-6:00pm (on-site) and 6:15pm-8:00pm (Peppermint Parlor)