As Annual Western Monarch Butterfly Count Gets Underway, New Analysis Highlights Importance of California State Parks for Species 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

San Francisco, CA – Today, California State Parks Foundation released a new analysis of data that confirms the importance of California state parks for the survival of the western monarch butterfly. A review of 26 years of data collected on the western monarch butterfly population shows that a significant number of those counted are found in California state parks.

“California State Parks is the single largest land manager of overwintering groves for western monarch butterflies,” said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation. “Monarch butterflies depend on these groves for their survival. Our state parks have a key role to play in the preservation of this iconic California species.”

Since the annual Western Monarch Count began in 1997, California state parks have hosted at least 20% of the population at overwintering sites. In some years, this figure has reached over 50%. In 2019 and 2020, Lighthouse Field State Beach, Natural Bridges State Beach, and Point Lobos State Natural Reserve – three of the most important overwintering sites in the state – hosted around 50% of all butterflies. Last year, over 22% of western monarch butterflies were spotted in state parks.

California State Parks Foundation released “Building a Climate-Resilient California State Park System: Preserving Parks for Future Generations” earlier this year, a new report that offers recommendations on how to address the climate crisis in state parks. The report also features the western monarch butterfly as an example of how state parks are critical to protecting biodiversity.

Millions of western monarchs used to return to overwintering groves in California every winter. In the 1980s, an estimated 4.5 million butterflies migrated to the coast annually. However, the population plummeted in recent decades due to habitat loss, pesticides, disease, and, increasingly, climate change. Fewer than 2,000 butterflies were counted in 2020. And while the population has increased — reaching about 200,000 last year — it is still far smaller than its original numbers.

“Climate change poses an increasing threat to western monarch butterflies,” said Dr. Emily Doyle, Program Manager for Climate Resilience with California State Parks Foundation. “Droughts are becoming longer, more severe, and more frequent, reducing water availability and threatening habitat. Rising temperatures also decrease the amount of fog and dew at the coast, which are significant water sources for overwintering monarchs.”

Every year, community members and conservation organizations do a count of western monarch butterflies during the overwintering season, which takes place from about October through February or March each year. This year’s mid-season count is currently underway and runs through December 8th. The count will provide an update on the western monarch population and inform conservation efforts.

Overwintering is a vital phase in a western monarch butterfly’s life cycle, offering rest and energy conservation before spring mating and northward migration. Overwintering groves provide the specific microclimate the western monarchs need to survive, including protection from the wind and cold, dappled sunlight, and ample nectar sources. However, many groves are at risk due to aging trees, development, pests and disease, and, increasingly, climate change.

“Restoring and preserving overwintering groves is critical for monarch conservation,” continued Doyle. “Healthy, well-managed groves are more resilient to climate change and can better protect monarchs from extreme weather. By working together, we can help protect this beloved species for future generations.”

California State Parks Foundation has helped lead the development of overwintering grove management plans at several state parks. The organization has also funded restoration projects and helped organize volunteer events where participants support the monarch butterfly population through activities like planting native nectar plants.

Overwintering sites are located up and down the coast in California’s state parks, including Natural Bridges State Beach, Lighthouse Field State Beach, New Brighton State Beach, Point Lobos State Natural Reserve, Andrew Molera State Park, Morro Bay State Park, Montaña de Oro State Park, Pismo State Beach, Gaviota State Park, Point Mugu State Park, Leo Carrillo State Park, Doheny State Beach, San Clemente State Park, and Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA STATE PARKS FOUNDATION

California State Parks Foundation, an independent, member-supported nonprofit with over 50 years of history, is dedicated to protecting and preserving the California state park system for the benefit of all. We work in parks and in Sacramento with partners, park staff, and policymakers to address the challenges parks face. To make real and lasting change we are working to build a movement of people who enjoy and advocate for their parks now, and for future generations. Learn more at www.calparks.org, or find California State Parks Foundation on Facebook, or Instagram and Twitter/X (@calparks).