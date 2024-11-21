Over Half a Million Dollars Raised at CALM Luncheon for Trauma Prevention

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. November 2024 – CALM’s annual fundraising luncheon, CALM at Heart, shattered records this year by raising over $510,000 to support childhood trauma prevention and treatment services across Santa Barbara County. On Friday, November 15, 330 guests gathered at Rosewood Miramar Beach to celebrate CALM’s impactful work in the community.

At the event, guests heard from several voices including CALM staff, leaders, former clients and community partners in a video about what makes the organization special. Then, Adolfo Garcia, CALM’s Chief Operating Officer, delivered an inspiring speech reflecting on his experiences during his 20-year tenure with the organization. Sharing stories from his time working directly with clients, Garcia stated, “These stories are why I’m still here. The work is meaningful and rewarding. My experiences at CALM have shown me how crucial it is to work with families as early as possible to prevent trauma before it happens.”

CALM’s President and CEO, Alana Walczak, spoke to the organization’s 54-year history of determining what works to create lasting change for children, families, and communities. Walczak emphasized the power of healing and prevention, saying, “If we can gain the trust of a child today and help them to heal, then that child has the capacity to grow up to become a healthy adult and a positive parent for their own child someday. That is when we change the trajectory of a family forevermore. In so doing, we change our community – by interrupting the intergenerational cycle of trauma. One child and one family at a time.”

Walczak also encouraged the audience to come together as leaders in the community to stand up for what they believe in: “Our community’s children are looking to us. They depend on us. They rely on our strength and our collective action.”

The success of CALM at Heart underscores the deep commitment of CALM’s supporters and community partners to protect children, strengthen families, and build a resilient future. CALM serves as a beacon of hope for thousands of families each year, and the event was a powerful reminder of the impact that can be made when the community comes together. As Walczak said, “It is truly up to us to create the world we want – for ourselves, for each other, and for our children.”

For more information about CALM and its mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities, please visit calm4kids.org.

CALM is grateful for the generous support of its 2024 CALM at Heart sponsors:

Changemakers: Anonymous;Susan and Gary Gulbransen;Belle Hahn;Steve Lyons;Salin/Woloshyn Family Fund;Zegar Family Fund

Trailblazers: Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.;Amanda Lee Real Estate;Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLC;Casa Dorinda;Chevron;Roberta and Matt Collier;Jill and Sam Ellis;Carolyn and Andrew Fitzgerald;Hutton Parker Foundation;McCann Mini Storage;Mission Wealth Management;Raymond James;Richard Russell;Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians;Katrina Sprague and Justin Fantl;Carrie Towbes and John Lewis

Innovators: Dave and Dina Cantin;CenCal Health;HUB International Insurance Services;Anna and Petar Kokotovic;Montecito Bank & Trust;Mosher Foundation;Allison Raine;Santa Barbara Foundation;Scott Vincent

Leaders: Accountix, Inc.;Anchor Point IT Solutions;Anonymous;Arlington Financial Advisors;Judith Bennett;Tim and Louise Casey;Fred Clough;Cottage Health;Goleta Mayor Pro Tem Luz Reyes-Martín;Kat Hitchcock;Chana and Jim Jackson;Lisa Lloyd;NS Ceramic, Inc.;Vanessa Ringel and Gaspar Obando;Caroline and Dave Powers;The Riviera Ridge School;Nanci Robertson;Trudy L. Smith;CJ and Richard Yao;Zohar and Danna Ziv

Wine Sponsor: Trippers & Askers

About CALM

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, 2,500 clients receive individual and group therapy through CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and thousands more receive community-based education and mental health supports. With a 54-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, please call 805-965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.