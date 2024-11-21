Independent reporter Christina McDermott has done our community a great service in digging deep into the proposed eight-story apartment building adjacent to our Mission. She is to be commended, and I thank her. Her reporting is a prime example of what a community newspaper should do.

I hope our state representatives will take heed and cut the onerous “Builders Remedy” down to size. I also hope she will turn her investigative skills into finding out who the new owners of the Garden Street Academy are. It’s been months since the sale, and no one knows who bought it and what is to become of that property.