Vandenberg Middle Schooler Allegedly Made Fake Reports of Shots Fired That Resulted in Lockdowns

Lockdowns at Vandenberg Middle School and Manzanita Charter School on November 19 due to reports of gunshots in the area were confirmed to have originated from a middle schooler making multiple false calls to 9-1-1, according to a statement from Lompoc Unified School District sent to Vandenberg Middle School parents on Tuesday.

“The student was quickly identified and [Vandenberg Middle School], the District, and [Vandenberg Space Force Base] are taking disciplinary measures,” said Sally Kingston, a spokesperson for the school district. “We want to assure the community that swift and appropriate actions are being taken to address the situation and prevent recurrence.”

Vandenberg law enforcement and Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the middle school around 10 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. The Space Force was conducting a training exercise that day involving a live shooter scenario, but it was confirmed that the two were not related.

Lockdowns were lifted at Vandenberg Middle School and Manzanita Charter School and the community was given the “all-clear” by law enforcement around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The Space Force paused their exercise for the remainder of the day, and continued on Wednesday.