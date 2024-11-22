Asbestos Exposure Is a Concern for Veterans Even Today

The U.S. military used asbestos products throughout the last century as WWII demanded affordable materials for military equipment. All five military branches utilized asbestos products, resulting in many service members’ exposure, especially veterans of the Second World War, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, including those in Santa Barbara’s veteran community. Even though the Navy applied the most asbestos and put personnel at a high risk of exposure, this fact doesn’t diminish the risks of those serving in military bases throughout the state. Toxic contaminants represent health and environmental risks on military sites, and exposure to these hazardous substances is a severe issue requiring more attention, investigation, and, in most cases, immediate action after discovery.

Asbestos breaks into microscopic particles when disturbed, and the sharp-edged fibers are easy to inhale or ingest and cause irreversible damage to organs. Even if veterans had no health issues during their service, some of them experience the effects of asbestos exposure when diagnosed with illnesses linked to it, like mesothelioma, asbestosis, and lung cancer. Many must accept that their disease will shorten their lives, as no existing treatment can reverse the damage done by asbestos. Today’s medical procedures can only slow the progression, relieve symptoms, and prevent complications. With the knowledge that timely detection considerably improves treatment results and prolongs life expectancy, veterans should do periodic check-ups to monitor their health through chest X-rays or CT scans and pulmonary function (breathing) tests.

Veterans who know they’ve served in a contaminated environment should know their rights and options. Compensation programs and legal avenues are available asbestos trust funds and Veterans Affairs to help those harmed by asbestos exposure, and veterans need to be informed about these resources.

Cristina Johnson is a Navy veteran advocate for Asbestos Ships Organization, a nonprofit.

