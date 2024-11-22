What a gift it is to

Stand out here in the early morning

Thinking of you, with the fine rain coming down

Nourishing everything it touches.

The raindrops make their own music and cadence

like your smile lighting up a dark room

and your voice like the angel’s harp.

I love the smell of the earth and every thought of you.

Now the silence, so beautiful.

Time to take a breath and take account

Like you’re at your own estate sale.

The things you believe are yours are like the rain.

What you leave should be only the memory

Of this moment imprinted on another life.