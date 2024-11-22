Estate Sale
What a gift it is to
Stand out here in the early morning
Thinking of you, with the fine rain coming down
Nourishing everything it touches.
The raindrops make their own music and cadence
like your smile lighting up a dark room
and your voice like the angel’s harp.
I love the smell of the earth and every thought of you.
Now the silence, so beautiful.
Time to take a breath and take account
Like you’re at your own estate sale.
The things you believe are yours are like the rain.
What you leave should be only the memory
Of this moment imprinted on another life.