Yeah I could have done more research but you know there’s only 24 hours in a day since they took one for Uncle Sam. I wish we could go back to having 25
But Trump is going to fix all that
He’s going to fix the courts
So all you have to do is pay
Shoulda been that way anyway
I’m sure that he will reinstate
The universal notion that
You can have 25, 30 hours in a day,
8-day weeks, whatever you like,
Once you are in a position
To make that your reality
It will be good to get back to normal
To get things the way they’re supposed to be
So white people can continue to use everything up before anybody else can
Like we used to do in the ’50s
That’s exactly what he’s doing
That’s what you have to do
If you wanna make a shithole nation
And you know, that’s probably what we do best
All the other triumphs, achievements and accolades,
It all pales in comparison to a progress so successful,
Its chief utility lay in creating third world nations;
Progress aimed, targeted and given over completely to failure,
A furiously insidious sort of wealth committed to its own destruction
I’d apologize, honestly