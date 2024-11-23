Yeah I could have done more research but you know there’s only 24 hours in a day since they took one for Uncle Sam. I wish we could go back to having 25

But Trump is going to fix all that

He’s going to fix the courts

So all you have to do is pay

Shoulda been that way anyway

I’m sure that he will reinstate

The universal notion that

You can have 25, 30 hours in a day,

8-day weeks, whatever you like,

Once you are in a position

To make that your reality

It will be good to get back to normal

To get things the way they’re supposed to be

So white people can continue to use everything up before anybody else can

Like we used to do in the ’50s

That’s exactly what he’s doing

That’s what you have to do

If you wanna make a shithole nation

And you know, that’s probably what we do best

All the other triumphs, achievements and accolades,

It all pales in comparison to a progress so successful,

Its chief utility lay in creating third world nations;

Progress aimed, targeted and given over completely to failure,

A furiously insidious sort of wealth committed to its own destruction

I’d apologize, honestly