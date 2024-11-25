Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade Details for Saturday, December 7

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Claus in the Goleta Holiday Parade | Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, November 22, 2024 – The 2024 Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade is just two weeks away! The festive event put on the by the Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club is Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. on Hollister Avenue from Orange to Kinman. This year is shaping up to be the most spectacular with the new holiday lights along the parade route. Today, November 22, is the last day to sign up to be in the parade – don’t wait, go to www.GoletaHolidayParade.org! Volunteers are also still needed. Watch a video promo here.

Some important information to know before you go:

Bring your blankets and chairs. New this year, the prime parade viewing area will be on the south/ocean side of Hollister Avenue. Parade viewing is also available on the sidewalk only on the north side of the street and low parade safety fencing will be in place. A map of the layout is available here.

Hollister Avenue will be closed to traffic, including e-bikes, starting at 5:00 p.m. and is scheduled to re-open at approximately 8:30 p.m.

If your vehicle is parked in the parade route it will be cited and towed.

If you are attending the parade, please allow time for parking and carpool if possible.

Public parking is available in the Yardi parking lot at 430 S. Fairview Avenue.

Also, if you are a business located along the parade route don’t forget to decorate your window for a chance to win the City of Goleta’s Second Annual Holiday Window Decorating contest. Community members are invited to help decorate. If you are interested, reach out to mmartinez@cityofgoleta.org.

The City of Goleta is pleased to help sponsor and participate in the Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade once again. Be sure and cheer on Mayor Paula Perotte, City Councilmembers, the Goleta Valley Library Bookvan, and the City promoting its online business directory GoodLandGoodShopping.com as they make their way down the parade route.

Let’s make this year the most memorable parade yet. We can’t wait to see you in Old Town on Saturday, December 7th.