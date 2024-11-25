The Dons Are Off and Running With 84-46 Victory Over Arroyo Grande in Season Opener

Luke Zuffelato tapped ahead the opening tip off to Carter Battle, who glided to the rim for a thunderous dunk less than five seconds into the Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team’s season opener.

The highlight play to begin the game was a sign of things to come as the Dons cruised past Arroyo Grande 84-46 to begin their much-anticipated 2024-25 campaign.

“It felt so good. It felt unbelievable. It has been a minute for me since I’ve been on this court in this environment,” said Battle, who missed his entire junior season with a torn ACL. “It was just so great to be back and to be able to open the game that way.”

Last season the Dons compiled a 24-9 record overall, advanced to the semifinals of the CIF playoffs and earned a berth into the state tournament.

Many of the key contributors from that team return and are bolstered by the return of Battle, who was a first team All Channel League selection as a sophomore and a couple impact transfers that have created incredible depth.

“We have a big team and we’re really deep. We don’t really have drop off. The guys coming off the bench would be starters any other year,” said Santa Barbara High coach Luke Zuffelato. “This is a really good group and they play well together.”

The Dons jumped out to a 9-2 lead midway through the first quarter on a Zuffelato dunk. He finished with 15 points after rewriting the Santa Barbara single season record books last season as a junior.

Luke Zuffelato opened his senior season with 15 points. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

A reverse layup by 6’4” freshman Brent Sharpton increased the Dons lead to 21-10. Later in the opening period a transition three by sophomore Owen Horn increased the Santa Barbara High lead to 28-12.

The Dons led 30-14 going into the second quarter and Zuffelato showed his range with a buzzer beater from well behind the three-point line just before halftime that put Santa Barbara ahead 52-28.

St. Joseph’s transfer Diesel Lowe had a big second half for Santa Barbara and finished with a team-high 20 points. Overall eleven Santa Barbara players reached the scoring column.

The Dons will host Oaks Christian in their next game on Monday, December 2 beginning at 7 p.m.