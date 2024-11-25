UCSB Men’s Basketball Team Spends a Day Inspiring Youth at United Boys & Girls Clubs’ Goleta Club

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, CA – November 21, 2024 – The Goleta Club of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) was buzzing with excitement on Thursday as the UCSB Men’s Basketball team, the nationally recognized Division I Gauchos, spent the day engaging with club kids. From spirited basketball games to one-on-one mentorship, the Gauchos brought energy, inspiration, and meaningful lessons to UBGC members.

This service day highlights the strong, ongoing partnership between UCSB Men’s Basketball and UBGC. Over the years, the Gauchos have welcomed club kids to their games, donated to UBGC events, and served as influential role models in the community. Reflecting on this invaluable relationship, Michael Baker, Chief Executive Officer for the United Boys & Girls Clubs, stated, “Joe Pasternak and his entire program have supported our organization incredibly during his tenure here. We are very fortunate to have this relationship!”

Athletics play a pivotal role in youth development, offering opportunities for growth far beyond the court. Research shows that kids involved in sports are 15% more likely to graduate high school, develop leadership and teamwork skills, and maintain healthier lifestyles. The values fostered through sports—discipline, perseverance, teamwork, and a commitment to excellence—perfectly align with UBGC’s mission to help all young people, especially those who need us most, reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens.

UBGC is grateful for the continued support of UCSB Men’s Basketball and looks forward to many more collaborative efforts to inspire and empower youth across Santa Barbara County.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club’s programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

About the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County serves over 2,600 youth per day. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information about the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.