Santa Barbara Humane Brings Holiday Cheer with Santa Paws Toy and Supply Drive

The holiday season is a time for giving, and Santa Barbara Humane is making it easy to spread some cheer to animals in need with their Santa Paws Toy/Supply Drive & Holiday Photo Event, sponsored by Toyota of Santa Barbara. Taking place on Sunday, December 1, from 12 PM to 3 PM at the organization’s Santa Barbara campus, located at 5399 Overpass Road, this family-friendly event promises a day filled with festive fun and opportunities to make a difference.

Community members are invited to donate pet toys, supplies, and other wishlist items to support Santa Barbara Humane’s work for animals throughout Santa Barbara County. The items donated will be distributed to shelter animals and community-owned animals in need.

The event also features festive photo opportunities for well-behaved dogs, offered on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s a chance to capture the perfect seasonal snapshot with your furry family members, all while supporting Santa Barbara Humane’s lifesaving programs.

“We’re thrilled to bring the community together for this event,” said Paige Van Tuyl, Santa Barbara Humane’s Chief Philanthropy Officer. “It’s not just about supporting the animals; it’s also about creating moments of joy for the families and pets who join us. Together, we can make the holidays brighter for people and their pets and pets without people.”

Donations can be dropped off during the event, and the organization encourages visitors to review their wishlist at sbhumane.org/wish to learn about the items that help provide care, comfort, and happiness to animals in need. From food and toys to blankets and leashes, every contribution makes a difference.

For more information, contact Jessica Hines at jessicah@sbhumane.org or (805) 951-7041.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County.