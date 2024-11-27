Vikings of Solvang Celebrate 46th Annual Special Needs Kids’ Christmas Party

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Solvang, CA – The Vikings of Solvang are thrilled to announce the 46th Annual Special Needs Kids’ Christmas Party, a cherished community tradition that brings joy, gratitude, and the spirit of giving to hundreds of children and their caregivers.

A Tradition Rooted in Gratitude and Community Spirit

Since the Christmas Party’s inception in 1976, the Vikings of Solvang have hosted this festive event to express their heartfelt appreciation for caregivers and create magical memories for children with special needs. What began as an intimate gathering with just 25 children has flourished into a beloved annual celebration. Held at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott in Buellton, this year’s event will welcome nearly 1,000 children and their caregivers, a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Vikings and the community’s support.

“Our goal has always been to bring children and their caregivers together in a space filled with joy, love, and togetherness,” shared Viking Chief Larry Humburger. “This holiday party is more than just a celebration – it’s an opportunity to connect and create lasting memories.”

Highlights of the 2024 Celebration

This year’s Christmas party promises to be the most magical yet:

Holiday Characters: Viking volunteers will welcome attendees dressed as iconic Christmas characters, including Frosty, Rudolph, and the Grinch. Festive Lunch & Music: Guests will enjoy a festive meal accompanied by live Christmas music from the Valley Troubadours. Santa & Mrs. Claus: No holiday party would be complete without a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will pose for photos with the children. Special Gifts: Teachers will receive gift cards to support their classrooms, and each child will leave with a tub of delicious Olsen’s cookies.



A Legacy of Giving

The Vikings dedicate countless hours to planning and executing this event, starting preparations as early as January each year. “This party is the heart of our calendar,” said Viking Chief Larry Humburger. “When you look into the children’s eyes and see their delight, you truly understand why we pour our hearts into making this event a reality.”



Looking Ahead

The Vikings of Solvang are committed to continuing this cherished tradition for years to come, ensuring children with special needs and their caregivers feel connected and celebrated each holiday season. Fundraising efforts throughout the year support not only the Christmas party but also other initiatives to uplift community members in need.



About the Vikings of Solvang

The Vikings of Solvang are a men’s philanthropic organization celebrating 50 years of service to the Santa Ynez Valley and Santa Barbara County. All funds raised support their mission to provide financial assistance for those with medically related needs. The Vikings of Solvang is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Contributions are 100% tax-deductible, with all donations going directly to their charitable efforts.

To support the Kids’ Christmas Party or contribute to the Vikings’ endowment fund, visit their website at www.vikingsofsolvang.org.