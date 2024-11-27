Two great nations poised on the brink. Two great nations about to sink. Their government leaders sworn to protect,| No matter the cost or long-range effect. Two great nations with people in fear, Pursuing a path to destroy this sphere. The best and the brightest here and abroad, Not an idea between them how to play the cards. Two great nations, their children wait, Will blasts, bricks and burns be their fate? Both governments sworn their promise to keep. Their nations so strong their people can sleep. But who sleeps now, not eagle nor bear? Awake young children, make your governments hear!

