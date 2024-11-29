Motorcyclist Dead After Collision with Guardrail on Highway 154

A motorcyclist was killed following a collision with a guardrail on Highway 154 near East Camino Cielo early Friday morning, according to reports from California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Authorities responded to the scene of the incident just before 5 a.m. on the morning following Thanksgiving. According to CHP officers, the motorcyclist — who was riding a navy blue Kawasaki Ninja — had been ejected after hitting a guardrail. The downed rider was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the collision.

Emergency personnel closed off the entire roadway due to the incident, and CHP advised drivers to avoid Highway 154 near East Camino Cielo to allow for the area to be cleared. By 6 a.m., one lane was open to traffic, and by 8 a.m. CHP announced that all lanes were back open and operating smoothly.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released, and the incident is still under investigation.