CAMA Elects Peggy Anderson to Board of Directors

Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, Inc. (CAMA), celebrating its 106th concert season in 2024/2025, has elected Peggy Anderson to its board of directors, effective November 14, 2024.

Peggy Anderson has been a steadfast supporter of CAMA since moving to Santa Barbara in 2012. Born and raised in Texas, Peggy graduated from the Daycroft School in Greenwich, Connecticut, and earned her degree from Rice University. She had a distinguished career as an executive compensation consultant in New York before relocating to Santa Barbara with her late husband, Kurt M. Anderson, in 2012. Kurt, an architect and CEO of CUH2A in Princeton, NJ, was an enthusiastic supporter of the arts alongside Peggy, sharing their passion for music and culture.

Peggy has actively participated in community service, serving as Board Director and Treasurer for the Princeton YWCA for six years, during which time she helped oversee after-school programs for approximately 15,000 families and children. Her involvement with CAMA builds on this legacy of dedication to meaningful community engagement.

Mrs. Anderson has been a subscriber to CAMA’s International Series at the Granada Theatre for the past decade. Her deep appreciation for classical music and her generous spirit make her a valuable addition to CAMA’s Board of Directors.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre and Lobero Theatre.

https://www.camasb.org/