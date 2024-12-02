I enjoyed Josef Woodard’s fine review of the paintings of 98-year-old Roland Petersen, on exhibit until January 5 at Solvang’s Elverhoj Museum. However, some details were not noted.

Recipient of both Guggenheim and Fulbright Fellowships, Mr. Petersen’s work is in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the Hirshhorn Museum, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, among many.

The Elverhoj’s is a show of many surprises.

Tue Dec 03, 2024
https://www.independent.com/2024/12/02/praise-2/
