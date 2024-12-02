Precautions for Rabies After Death of Fresno County Resident

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara Public Health Department is reminding residents to be cautious around wild or unfamiliar animals following the death of a Fresno County resident after being bitten by a presumably rabid bat approximately a month earlier. According to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), deaths from rabies are rare in the United States, with fewer than 10 cases identified each year. Nonetheless, each year, thousands of people receive preventive treatment for rabies following a bite or other direct contact with an animal with possible rabies.

“We urge the public to take precautions when interacting with wild animals. Do not touch bats as they can carry rabies, and direct contact with them increases the risk of exposure.”, said Dr. Henning Ansorg, Public Health Officer. “Please contact Animal Services immediately and do not handle the animal on your own. Our Animal Services Officers are trained to safely manage and assess situations involving bats.”

What is Rabies?

Rabies is a viral disease that is deadly in people if medical care is not received before symptoms appear; symptoms usually appear about 3 to 8 weeks after exposure but can occur earlier or months later. Rabies is transmitted through saliva. It is spread to humans and pets primarily through bites from an infected animal. All mammals, including humans, can be infected with the rabies virus. In California, bats and skunks are the animals that most often get rabies.

Common Signs of Animal with Rabies

An animal with rabies will have strange or unnatural behavior because the rabies virus attacks the brain. These behaviors can include:

• A bat that can’t fly or has been caught by a dog or a cat

• A wild animal that seems unusually tame or unafraid to approach people

• An animal out during the day that is usually active only at night

• A pet that has trouble walking, eating, or drinking, or that has a change in personality or how it acts

• A normally calm animal that acts in an agitated or aggressive manner

“Public awareness of rabies is crucial, particularly as we continue to identify positive rabies cases in bats.”, said Aisling Morgan, Laboratory Supervisor for the Public Health Department. “Our department operates a lab that tests bats for rabies as part of routine testing for bites and contact. The lab also conducts surveillance testing to better understand rabies trends and to support epidemiological efforts aimed at protecting public health.”

The Public Health Department remains vigilant in testing and monitoring wildlife, including bats, to prevent the spread of rabies. So far this year, five bats were confirmed to be positive for rabies out of twenty-five that have been tested within the county. We will continue to share important information and updates with the public to maintain awareness and reduce the risk of rabies transmission.

Since there is no treatment for rabies once symptoms begin, the Public Health Department encourages everyone to stay informed about rabies prevention and to take responsible actions when encountering bats or other wild animals:

• Don’t touch wild animals

• Keep your pets away from wild animals

• Get your pets vaccinated & keep them up to date

• If a bat is roosting along the eaves of a home – leave them alone

• If you encounter a bat that appears sick, injured, or is behaving unusually, please do not handle it yourself. Please contact Animal Services immediately

Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) – Contact Numbers

SBCAS only responds to bats indoors or bats that are on the ground outdoors.

• Santa Barbara County Animal Services: 833-422-8413

• Santa Barbara City Animal Control: 805-963-1513

• Carpinteria Animal Services: 805-684-5405 x418

• Vandenberg Base: 805-606-1110

• Live Animals On State Highways: CHP 805-692-5744

• Deceased Animals on State Highways: CalTrans 805-349-3212

The Public Health Department is committed to protecting the health and safety of the community by monitoring rabies risk and providing essential resources. For more information about Rabies visit the CDPH web page on rabies at: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Rabies.aspx.