Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltrans will host an in-person public information meeting for the Los Alamos Connected Community Project on Wednesday, December 11 at 5:30 pm. This meeting will give the public an opportunity to talk with Caltrans’ staff about the various design features of the project before the final design is selected.

Caltrans proposes to construct pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure to connect residential areas to the downtown community corridor and to Olga Reed Elementary School on State Route 135 from 0.1 mile south of the U.S. 101/135 separation to Den Street at post mile 0.73 in Santa Barbara County.

The Los Alamos Connected Community Project will benefit the community by increasing walking and bicycling, dedicating space for bicyclists, providing new intersection lighting, and providing a safe, convenient, and comfortable active transportation corridor for people of all ages. This project will also provide safe routes to school and safe routes for all travelers.

Link to Project Website and Environmental Document:

https://engage.dot.ca.gov/05-1q450

In Person Meeting Location:

Los Alamos Men’s Club

429 Leslie Street, Los Alamos, CA 93440

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/