Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District Announces “Keep Our Air Clean” Student Art Contest — Deadline Extended to December 20

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) invites students from elementary, middle, and high schools across Santa Barbara County to participate in the “Keep Our Air Clean” Student Art Contest. This contest offers students a platform to express their creativity and raise awareness about the importance of clean air.

Contest Details:

Theme: Students are encouraged to create artwork that reflects their understanding of the significance of clean air and the actions individuals and communities can take to maintain air quality.

Prizes: Three winners will be selected from each school category (elementary, middle, and high school), with prizes including gift cards ($100 for first place, $75 for second, and $50 for third), art supplies, and an air purifier.

Deadline: Artwork must be submitted by December 20, 2024.

Winners Announcement: The top three winners in each school category will be announced in January.

Submission Guidelines:

Medium: Students may use various mediums, including digital art, drawings, paintings, and collages. Two-dimensional works are preferred for display purposes.

Specifications: For digital art submissions, the minimum file size is 1080×1920 pixels at 300 dpi (portrait orientation preferred); AI, PSD, JPG, and PDF files are acceptable. Hand-rendered art should be created on a white background (portrait orientation preferred), with a minimum canvas size of 8”x10”. High res digital photos of the art should be submitted.

Rules: Artwork must be original, family-friendly, and non-partisan. Participants must be Santa Barbara County students enrolled in homeschool, elementary, middle, or high school.

Include the following with your submission: The Artist’s first and last name, contact phone number, contact person (if under age 18), grade level, and a brief explanation of your art piece.

Submission Process:

Artwork and artist’s details can be submitted electronically to apcd@ourair.org. Students are encouraged to retain their original artwork, as winners will be required to provide it for inclusion in an APCD booklet and display at the APCD office. Teachers may submit artwork on behalf of their students, and individuals over 18 or parents/legal guardians submitting on behalf of their children can also submit entries via email. These submissions must include a signed permission form.

If you didn’t receive an email confirming that we received your submission, please re-submit to apcd@ourair.org.

Purpose:

The Santa Barbara County APCD aims to engage young people in environmental advocacy through this contest. By encouraging artistic expression and promoting awareness of air quality issues, the APCD hopes to inspire action and foster a greater understanding of the importance of clean air for the health and well-being of the community.