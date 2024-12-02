SBART Press Luncheon: Chloe Gidney Receives Scholar Athlete of the Year Award

The Scholar Athlete of the Year is perhaps the most competitive award that the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table bestows upon local student athletes.

That award is presented to one student athlete per year from each of the local high schools and girls’ volleyball player Chloe Gidney received that distinction for Laguna Blanca School at Monday’s press luncheon.

Gidney competes in both indoor and beach volleyball at Laguna Blanca and maintains a 4.26 GPA while taking several AP and Honors courses. In addition, she is an executive producer of TedX Laguna Blanca School and a Yearbook editor.

“She is clearly someone who is a high achiever in every realm of her student life,” said award presenter Marc Gamberdella. “She seeks to study Psychology or Sociology at the next level and it’s probably too early but I’m sure there are plenty of schools vying for her services.”

Athletes of the Week

With school closures last week due to the Thanksgiving Holiday there was four Athlete of the Week Awards recipients at Harry’s Cafe on Monday.

Koji Hefner of San Marcos High boys basketball and Jamaica Cook of Carpinteria High girls’ basketball were the male and female athletes of the week for the exploits from November 18 through November 24.

Hefner 21 points in a 67-57 loss to Oaks Christian and followed that up with 47 points and 24 rebounds in a 96-73 win over Santa Paula.

Koji Hefner scored 47 points to lead San Marcos to a victory over Santa Paula.

Cook was a double-double machine with 12 points and 20 rebounds in a 49-22 win over Cate followed by 24 points and 15 rebounds in a 63-23 win over Royal.

The Athletes of the week over the Thanksgiving break were Emma Limon of Santa Barbara High girls’ soccer and Lincoln Gengo of San Marcos High boys’ basketball.

Limon scored both goals’ in the Dons’ 2-1 victory over Lompoc and Gengo scored 21 points in the Royals’ 70-48 victory over Thousand Oaks.