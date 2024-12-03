Give the Gift of Safe Driving: Drive Sober

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – December 3, 2024

As the holiday season approaches, the joy of celebration often goes together with travel and gatherings with loved ones. The Santa Barbara Police Department reminds everyone to celebrate responsibly and give the gift of safe driving by committing to drive sober or designating a sober driver.

During the pre-holiday season, Dec. 1-Dec. 10, The Santa Barbara Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“We want our community to stay safe and have a joy-filled holiday season,” Traffic Officer C. Powell “If you plan to go out and celebrate, please choose a sober way to go by designating a sober driver or arranging alternative transportation.”

Drunk driving continues to be a factor in fatal traffic crashes in the United States, especially during the holidays. During the 2018-2022 December months, there were 4,759 people killed in alcohol-impaired crashes according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In California, there were 1,479 people killed in alcohol-impaired traffic crashes in 2022.

While drunk driving is a significant traffic safety problem, driving while impaired is not just from alcohol. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, cannabis products and other drugs may also impair. If you plan on drinking or taking medications with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive. If you see someone who appears to be driving while impaired, call 9-1-1.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.