Santa Barbara High Boys Basketball Pulls Away Late to Defeat Oaks Christian

An early season test brought the fight out of the Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team.

A fourth-quarter surge by the Dons overwhelmed visiting Oaks Christian as Santa Barbara captured a 67-53 non-league victory on Monday night at JR Richards Gymnasium.

“I just told them in the locker room that I am so proud of them, because they could have buckled,” said Santa Barbara High coach Greg Zuffelato postgame. “That’s a really good team that’s well coached. Coach Amaral is a fantastic coach, and they were ready to go.”

Santa Barbara was in a tough spot, trailing 50-42 with 6:55 remaining in the game after a transition three-pointer by Oaks Christian’s Troy McGovern. However, the Dons responded with an incredible 19-0 run that was fueled by defensive intensity.

Luke Zuffelato scored 10 straight points to spearhead the comeback, beginning with an offensive rebound and put-back that cut the Santa Barbara deficit to 50-44.

The Dons went on to wrestle the lead away from the Lions after back-to-back three-pointers by Luke Zuffelato gave them a 52-50 lead with more than four minutes to play.

“It felt great. It was a closer game than I would have liked, but we pulled it out,” Luke Zuffelato said. “Great fourth quarter. Great defensive intensity. That’s the way we need to be playing all four quarters.”

A steal and transition layup by Santa Barbara’s Diesel Lowe increased the lead to 54-50, and Zuffelato followed with his third three-pointer of the fourth quarter to put the Dons ahead 57-50 with 3:11 to play.

Luke Zuffelato finishes with a two-hand slam. | Photo credit: Gary Kim

Lowe, a transfer from St. Joseph of Santa Maria, finished with a game-high 26 points and carried the Dons for long stretches in the first half.

A corner three-pointer by Carter Battle followed by a transition three-pointer by Lowe off a Santa Barbara steal extended the Santa Barbara lead to 63-50 with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter and forced an Oaks Christian timeout.

The first half was an uphill battle for Santa Barbara as Oaks Christian led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter behind a patient and efficient offense.

Senior guard Isayah Garcia led the Lions with 17 points overall, including three three-pointers. Oaks Christian came into the game with a 4-0 record.

With the victory Santa Barbara improves to 2-0 on the season.