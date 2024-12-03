Santa Barbara High Boys Basketball Pulls Away Late to Defeat Oaks Christian
Diesel Lowe Led All Scorers with 26 Points
An early season test brought the fight out of the Santa Barbara High boys’ basketball team.
A fourth-quarter surge by the Dons overwhelmed visiting Oaks Christian as Santa Barbara captured a 67-53 non-league victory on Monday night at JR Richards Gymnasium.
“I just told them in the locker room that I am so proud of them, because they could have buckled,” said Santa Barbara High coach Greg Zuffelato postgame. “That’s a really good team that’s well coached. Coach Amaral is a fantastic coach, and they were ready to go.”
Santa Barbara was in a tough spot, trailing 50-42 with 6:55 remaining in the game after a transition three-pointer by Oaks Christian’s Troy McGovern. However, the Dons responded with an incredible 19-0 run that was fueled by defensive intensity.
Luke Zuffelato scored 10 straight points to spearhead the comeback, beginning with an offensive rebound and put-back that cut the Santa Barbara deficit to 50-44.
The Dons went on to wrestle the lead away from the Lions after back-to-back three-pointers by Luke Zuffelato gave them a 52-50 lead with more than four minutes to play.
“It felt great. It was a closer game than I would have liked, but we pulled it out,” Luke Zuffelato said. “Great fourth quarter. Great defensive intensity. That’s the way we need to be playing all four quarters.”
A steal and transition layup by Santa Barbara’s Diesel Lowe increased the lead to 54-50, and Zuffelato followed with his third three-pointer of the fourth quarter to put the Dons ahead 57-50 with 3:11 to play.
Lowe, a transfer from St. Joseph of Santa Maria, finished with a game-high 26 points and carried the Dons for long stretches in the first half.
A corner three-pointer by Carter Battle followed by a transition three-pointer by Lowe off a Santa Barbara steal extended the Santa Barbara lead to 63-50 with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter and forced an Oaks Christian timeout.
The first half was an uphill battle for Santa Barbara as Oaks Christian led 19-12 at the end of the first quarter behind a patient and efficient offense.
Senior guard Isayah Garcia led the Lions with 17 points overall, including three three-pointers. Oaks Christian came into the game with a 4-0 record.
With the victory Santa Barbara improves to 2-0 on the season.
