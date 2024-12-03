The holiday season is finally here! We have partnered with 11 local businesses to host our annual Great Holiday Giveaway!

The giveaway runs from December 5 – 16. Take a look below to see what business are participating this year, and what great prizes they’re giving away!

You can enter as many of the giveaways as you would like. One entry per email address. Winners will be notified via email by Tuesday, December 17.

If you are using a mobile device and experiencing technical difficulties entering the giveaway, please use a laptop or desktop computer.

Antique Center Mall

antiquecentermall.com

Prize Description: A $100 gift certificate to shop in store.

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Antique Center Mall

Folio Press & Paperie

foliopressandpaperie.com

Prize Description: Folio Press & Paperie is giving away 3 separate prize bundles to 3 different winners:

  • $75 gift certificate to Folio Press & Paperie + in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
  • $30 gift certificate plus in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
  • In-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Folio Press & Paperie

Grant House Sewing Center, Your Fabric Store!

havefunsewing.com

Prize Description: $50 Gift certificates for 3 separate winners.

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Grant House Sewing Center

Andersen’s

andersenssantabarbara.com

Prize Description: A 2 Buttering Special (must be ordered by 12/19 if needed for Christmas).

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Andersen’s

Chaucer’s Books

chaucersbooks.com

Prize Description: A $50 gift card to Chaucer’s Books.

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Chaucer’s Books

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

sbbotanicgarden.org

Prize Description: A gift of membership to the Garden, plus some great perks you learn more about here.

Click Here to Enter the Great Holiday Giveaway: Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

Candle Bar 111

candlebar111.com

Prize Description: A Candle-Pouring experience for two ($100 value) during one of our set pouring times at Candle Bar 111. Create custom candles together and take home your beautiful creations!

Click Here to Enter the Great Holiday Giveaway: Candle Bar 111

Skin Deep Store, Salon & Spa

skindeepsalon.com

Prize Description: $150 gift certificate to use on any of our luxurious Spa experiences (choice of facial, massage, etc.) at the 20+ time winner of Best Facial Santa Barbara.

Click Here to Enter the Great Holiday Giveaway: Skin Deep

Trystology

trystology.com

Prize Description: A $150 Gift Certificate to the store.

Click Here to Enter the Great Holiday Giveaway: Trystology

The Yes Store

theyesstore.com

Prize Description: $50 gift certificates to two different winners.

Click Here to Enter the Great Holiday Giveaway: Yes Store

Alebrije Homewares

linktr.ee/alebrijehomewares

Prize Description: $50 gift card to use in store.

Click Here to Enter the Great Holiday Giveaway: Alebrije Homewares
Wed Dec 04, 2024 | 02:09am
https://www.independent.com/2024/12/03/the-great-holiday-giveaway-2024/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.