The holiday season is finally here! We have partnered with 11 local businesses to host our annual Great Holiday Giveaway!

The giveaway runs from December 5 – 16. Take a look below to see what business are participating this year, and what great prizes they’re giving away!

You can enter as many of the giveaways as you would like. One entry per email address. Winners will be notified via email by Tuesday, December 17.

If you are using a mobile device and experiencing technical difficulties entering the giveaway, please use a laptop or desktop computer.

Folio Press & Paperie foliopressandpaperie.com Prize Description: Folio Press & Paperie is giving away 3 separate prize bundles to 3 different winners: $75 gift certificate to Folio Press & Paperie + in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)

$30 gift certificate plus in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)

In-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available) Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Folio Press & Paperie

Candle Bar 111 candlebar111.com Prize Description: A Candle-Pouring experience for two ($100 value) during one of our set pouring times at Candle Bar 111. Create custom candles together and take home your beautiful creations! Click Here to Enter the Great Holiday Giveaway: Candle Bar 111