The Great Holiday Giveaway 2024!
The holiday season is finally here! We have partnered with 11 local businesses to host our annual Great Holiday Giveaway!
The giveaway runs from December 5 – 16. Take a look below to see what business are participating this year, and what great prizes they’re giving away!
You can enter as many of the giveaways as you would like. One entry per email address. Winners will be notified via email by Tuesday, December 17.
If you are using a mobile device and experiencing technical difficulties entering the giveaway, please use a laptop or desktop computer.
Antique Center Mall
Prize Description: A $100 gift certificate to shop in store.
Folio Press & Paperie
Prize Description: Folio Press & Paperie is giving away 3 separate prize bundles to 3 different winners:
- $75 gift certificate to Folio Press & Paperie + in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
- $30 gift certificate plus in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
- In-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
Grant House Sewing Center, Your Fabric Store!
Prize Description: $50 Gift certificates for 3 separate winners.
Andersen’s
Prize Description: A 2 Buttering Special (must be ordered by 12/19 if needed for Christmas).
Chaucer’s Books
Prize Description: A $50 gift card to Chaucer’s Books.
Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
Prize Description: A gift of membership to the Garden, plus some great perks you learn more about here.
Candle Bar 111
Prize Description: A Candle-Pouring experience for two ($100 value) during one of our set pouring times at Candle Bar 111. Create custom candles together and take home your beautiful creations!
Skin Deep Store, Salon & Spa
Prize Description: $150 gift certificate to use on any of our luxurious Spa experiences (choice of facial, massage, etc.) at the 20+ time winner of Best Facial Santa Barbara.
Trystology
Prize Description: A $150 Gift Certificate to the store.
The Yes Store
Prize Description: $50 gift certificates to two different winners.
Alebrije Homewares
Prize Description: $50 gift card to use in store.
