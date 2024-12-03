Volunteer at the Butterfly Grove this Saturday, December 7 with the Bucket Brigade

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Join the City of Goleta and the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade this Saturday, December 7 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. or 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Goleta Butterfly Grove at Ellwood Mesa. Volunteers will plant trees for shelter and native plants for flower nectar, helping to secure the future of this beloved area.

Meet at the Ellwood Mesa Beach Parking Lot (view map) and then walk to the volunteer staging area. There will be introductions, coffee and doughnuts and then everyone will head out into the butterfly preserve. Let us know you are coming – sign up here for the morning or after event.

Items to bring:

Long pants

Long sleeve shirt

Hat

Sturdy closed-toe shoes

Gloves if you have them; if not, you will be provided with a pair

Reusable water bottle

The monarch butterfly grove at Ellwood Mesa is one of the most significant winter sites for migrating monarchs in the Western United States, but the grove has suffered damage over many years of drought and severe winter storms. Volunteer plantings have been going on since October and more are anticipated in 2025. Together, thousands of trees and native plants will be planted to provide vital shelter and food for these iconic butterflies.

Stay informed about active projects and volunteer activities at Ellwood Mesa by visiting CityofGoleta.org/ellwood-now.