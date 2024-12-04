Santa Barbara Gift Guide, 2024

The 2024 Santa Barbara

Gift Guide

Where to Shop and What to Buy for All the Different People in Your Life

By Gareth Kelly | December 5, 2024

What better way to distract oneself from the tumult of this past year than by jumping headfirst into the festive season! As the lights start to twinkle and our slice of paradise prepares for the holidays, it presents us all with an opportunity to get out and about to visit those favorite stores we’ve been frequenting for years, as well as new stores we’ve only just heard about. It’s a time for giving, receiving, and letting those closest to us know we care.

So, whether you’re shopping for a special someone, an entire block of friends, an extended family, or even your soccer team buddies, we have you covered in this year’s Gift Guide! Frolic through these pages and browse gifts that we hope will delight, enchant, and bring a smile to those giving and those receiving. And as always, as you hustle and bustle about, be kind to one another, and don’t forget to save those receipts!

For the Foodie

Santa Barbara Fish Market

For the perfect holiday party, stop by the new Santa Barbara Fish Market (sbfish.com) in Goleta. Along with all the freshest fish you’ve been accustomed to from their Harbor location, you can now sample delicious dishes from their restaurant. Their locally sourced seafood with an assortment of delectable sides won’t disappoint.

Local Harvest Delivery

And why not pair your ocean bounty with a veggie box from Local Harvest Delivery (localharvestdelivery.com) filled to the brim with an assortment of vegetables, avocados, potatoes, lettuce, and more delivered right to your door every Saturday.

One’s tools for culinary creations are key, and the folks at S.B. Knife Grinder (sbknifegrinder.com), using the art of sharpening on Japanese whetstones, can make sure all your kitchen knives are on point ahead of the holidays.

Pacific Pickle Works

The folks at Pacific Pickle Works (pacificpickleworks.com) have been crafting the finest pickles in their umami-rich aromatics combined with California chiles and a classic vinegar for that perfect pickle. Grab a jar of their Bread & Buddha chips for a wonderfully Zen experience.

Perhaps persimmons are in your future, and over at Figure Ate Foods (figureatefoods.com), a seasonal bottle of their signature naturally fermented persimmon vinegar will uplevel your salads and marinades and maybe even improve your skin. And for something that little bit different, check out their spiced grass-fed beef biltong.

Figure Ate Foods

The sweet-toothed among us will need to visit Lokum (lokumsb.com) for a sample of Turkish delight, baklava, or fine Turkish coffee. A delicious assortment of authentic Mexican pastries — conchas, pan dulce, breakfast, and lunch — can be found at Cristino’s Bakery (cristinosbakery.com) in Goleta.

Speaking of bread, the gang at Oat Bakery (oatbakery-com.myshopify.com), now with three locations throughout the area, is still pushing out delectable sourdoughs, gluten-free buns, and even truffle cashew cream cheese.

For vegan, organic micro-batch chocolates made with “El arte del chocolate con pasión,” Menchaca Chocolates (menchacachocolates.com) is the place. Peanut butter truffles, almond bark, and habanero sea salt bars all sound good.

The Green Thumb

Westerlay Orchids

Idyll Mercantile (idyllmercantile.com) in Santa Barbara’s downtown has established itself as a place where people and plants meet and where those with a green thumb can stop by in search of incredible flora to beautify their home, along with eclectic artwork, books, and more.

At Westerlay Orchids (westerlay.com) in Carpinteria, order a 22-inch Holiday Orchid Box featuring a stunning set among Spanish moss for the perfect festive decoration. As Southern California’s largest commercial growers of Phalaenopsis orchids and bromeliads, take the time to visit their retail store for all manner of blooming good ideas.

The Imbiber

Pali Wine Co.

No holiday season is complete without a wee tipple here and there, and where better to start than with wine from one of three Pali Wine Co. (paliwineco.com) labels. Grab a bottle of Superbloom from their Neighborhood label or a more refined bottle of Pali sparkling rosé of pinot as a perfect accomplice for the many holiday gatherings ahead. And if small lots of nuanced wines are more your thing, you can’t go wrong with a bottle of Tower 15 Teroldego from their Nolan Vineyard.

A visit to Miracle at Pearl Social (pearlsocialsb.com), the annual Christmas party pop-up watering hole nestled in the Funk Zone, will provide you and your friends the opportunity to get all festive through January 1. Reservations are required.

For the more efficient among us, pre-packaged cocktails from Mission Craft Cocktails (missioncocktails.com) are just the ticket. Their five-pack gift box providing a total of 20 drinks is the perfect gift for your favorite imbiber, or perhaps yourself.

It can get cold this time of year, so why leave the house when a Wine Cult (joinwinecult.com) membership delivers a personally curated selection of wines right to your door every month starting at just $39. They even offer online video reviews on every bottle and virtual tastings to help further your wine knowledge.

Sipwell Wine Company

Enjoy 12 Days of Bubbles with a Sparkling Canned Wine Advent Calendar from Sipwell Wine Company (sipwellwine.com). Being organically farmed, zero-sugar, low-sulfur, and vegan makes these wines delivered right to your door the perfect way to end each day during this hectic season. If you’d rather go old-school and go to a wine store to taste and peruse your next tipple, make sure to visit The Good Land Wine Shop (goodlandwineshop.com), filled with locally produced vino.

No holiday season is complete without a visit to Cutler’s Artisan Spirits (cutlersartisan.com). With an expanded tasting experience and cocktail menu in the Funk Zone, a lot has changed at Cutler’s, but their spirits remain their mainstay. Grandma Tommie’s Apple Pie Liqueur, Stagecoach American Whiskey, and 33 Straight Bourbon Whiskey are just a few tipples to wet your whistle.

The Bibliophile

The Ranch Table by Elizabeth Poett

It’s been a great year for book lovers and bookstores locally. Upper State’s iconic Chaucer’s Books (chaucersbooks.com) celebrated its 50th anniversary in October with energetic new owners and is the perfect place to pick up a copy of the debut novel from Santa Barbara resident and famed film director Andrew Davis (The Fugitive, Holes) who leans into his Chicago roots along with a timely expansive thriller, Disturbing the Bones. Or saddle up your friends and treat them to a recipe from cookbook The Ranch Table by area rancher Elizabeth Poett.

Folks are flocking to the new bookstore Godmothers (godmothers.com) in Summerland, arriving on the scene with regular author talks and a quaint Airstream café. Not to be outdone by such razzmatazz, 40-year fixture Paperback Alley (paperbackalley-goleta.com) in Old Town Goleta provides that classic bookstore experience with a plethora of books piled high and overflowing with adventures.

The Fashionista

Troubled by the waste she saw in her career in the footwear industry, FLEKS founder Leah Larson wanted to change things up, and FLEKS Footwear (fleksfootwear.com), based in Goleta, was born. Every pair of FLEKS shoes is made of up to 85 percent recycled materials, so show your feet and the environment some love with a pair of their San Ysidro Slide or East Beach Slide sandals in an array of colors.

Anna Janelle Jewelry

For a sparkly gift that’s truly one of a kind, stop by the Charm Bar at Anna Janelle Jewelry (annajanellejewelry.com), where shoppers can design and build their custom jewelry or browse from their extensive ready-made collections.

For handmade leather goods such as hats, wallets, and belts, check out all the products from Summerland Leather Company (summerlandleatherco.com). They even do custom orders at their studio at 120 State Street.

With two locations, in the Funk Zone and uptown, Jules by the Sea (julesbytheseasb.com) is your place for artisanal jewelry, candles, lotions, and more, all crafted to embody the coastal charm of Santa Barbara. Take a peek at their Scallop Knit Poncho Cape or a Manifest Crystal Candle.

Be sure to look your finest before any holiday shindig with a trip to Dylan Star Boutique (dylanstar.com), a firm Funk Zone favorite. Owner Erica Brown and her team want to make shopping fun and personal at the same time. Stop by their store for all the latest in female fashion, or, with Dylan Delivered, receive handpicked pieces delivered right to your door!

Loveworn

The holidays might be the perfect time to take a relationship to the next level, so a visit to Bryant & Sons (bryantandsons.com) to peruse their engagement rings may be the perfect stop. Both men and women can take it easy with a visit to Lazy Eye Shop (lazyeyeshop.com) in Goleta — a resale thrift shop that includes vintage, handmade, and unique modern pieces. You might score some ceramics and jewelry, too.

For vintage denim and tees with attitude and some “Funk ‘n’ Love,” stop by Loveworn (shoploveworn.com). They also carry cashmere sweaters, accessories, and homewares. A visit to Ace Rivington (acerivington.com) is always a safe bet for men’s clothing. Denim, flannel shirts, and tees are all great gifts for that man in your life, and if you’re in that hood, pop into Catherine Gee (catherinegee.com) for a delicate silk blouse, kimono, or jumpsuit!

The Kids

Now a festive tradition, a visit to the ZooLights (sbzoo.org/zoolights) extravaganza at the Santa Barbara Zoo is not just for the little ones but something the whole family can enjoy. Bigger and better this year, with all new light displays and more than 50,000 LED bulbs, a saunter through this immersive holiday experience is a must.

ZooLights at the S.B. Zoo

If you need a stroller for the zoo or for just about anything for managing kids, make sure to stop by Chicken Little (chickenlittlekids.com). Strollers, clothes, and toys, along with baby registries, will set you on the right path. Toy Crazy (gotoycrazy.com) is the perfect spot to grab a creative board game, some arts and crafts, or even a kite to light up your little one’s imagination.

Get out in nature with a visit to the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden (sbbotanicgarden.org). As you serenely wander through tall redwoods and native plants, the munchkins can clamber all over rope courses and fallen logs and get lost in mazes.

The Domicile

Upstairs at Pierra Lafond

Stroll Upstairs at Pierre Lafond (shopupstairs.com) for fine art by Karen Bezuidenhout, Liz Brady, and Tilly Treuren, along with pottery, home goods, and furniture. Descending below to Pierre Lafond Market and Deli (pierrelafond.com/deli-menu) will herald all manner of food and deli items.

The Blue Door (thebluedoorsb.com) in the Funk Zone has three floors of modern and vintage items for your home, office, or she-shed. Candles are a must for the holidays, so grab a Blue Spruce Holiday Candle from Santa Barbara Company (santabarbaracompany.com) while checking out their provisions, gift baskets, flowers, and more.

Santa Barbara Company

Go all out this season with that new dining room table from Habitat Home & Garden (habitathomeandgarden.com), or grab a true work of art that says something from Rodeo Gallery (rodeogallerysb.com) artist Wallace Piatt.

Sustainability is good, and the folks at Mission Refill (missionrefill.com) can help pour some sustainability into your home. Bring in your empty containers and fill them up with more than a dozen commonly purchased household goods such as kitchen cleaners, soaps, laundry detergents, hair and facial care, and pet care. They even have cool Huppy Toothpaste tablets perfect for trips away.

At MĀCHER (machershop.com), you’ll find the sustainable theme continued with a small shop supporting small-batch artisans and makers from all disciplines. Items for the home and kitchen, beach, kids, pets, and more can be found.

The Music & Movie Lovers

Off the Record Vinyl & Vintage

What’s better than a new instrument first thing on Christmas morning? Check out this cool Kala KA-NV-ORNG Orange Soprano ukulele from Nick Rail Music (nickrailmusic.com). They also offer lessons, rentals, and repairs.

At the mom-and-pop shop Jensen Guitar & Music Co. (jensenguitar.com), get lost in a labyrinth of guitars strung on the walls of this music haven since 1973.

If the resurgence of vinyl is more your jam, boogie on down to Warbler Records & Goods (131 E. De la Guerra St.; [805] 845-5862) in Santa Barbara or Off the Record Vinyl & Vintage (offtherecordvinylvintage.com) in Solvang.

Get ready for Santa Barbara International Film Festival’s (sbiff.org) big 40th edition with a ticket to see the stars before grabbing a gift certificate or cool merch from iconic downtown watering hole The Press Room (15 E. Ortega St.).

The Wellness Seeker

Start the holiday season off right with a bougie Golden Hour Collagen Massage or a gift certificate for a treatment of your choice at The Spa at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara (8301 Hollister Ave., Goleta; [805] 571-4210).

The Spa at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara

Gather your besties, tell your significant others you’re headed out to run errands, and then stop by Float Luxury Spa (floatluxuryspa.com) and treat yourselves to a day of relaxation and rejuvenation with a Spa Party. Facials, body wraps, and scrubs could be part of your day and can even include a complimentary bottle of champers.

For those who simply want to escape the festive hullabaloo, a 45-minute meditation session inside Salt Cave S.B. (saltcavesb.com), the largest underground crystal salt cave in North America, may be just the ticket.

If you are seeking peace, love, and good vibes, step into Paradise Found (paradisefoundsb.com), a metaphysical mercantile that since 1986 has helped people on their spiritual journeys with crystals, books, intuitive readings, and more, not unlike the gardens of The Sacred Space (thesacredspace.com) in Summerland, an oasis of calm and Zen and the opportunity to sip a hot tea and listen to the tranquil waters flow by.

The Seafarer

Putting big smiles on faces for years, a Holiday Harbor Cruise aboard Lil’ Toot (liltootsb.com) is a great gift experience for the little (and not-so-little) captains in your life, and if you want to take your nautical adventures a step further, check out all the public and private cruises from parent company Celebration Cruises (celebrationsantabarbara.com).

Santa Barbara Adventure Company

Grab a beautiful Ultimate Sailing (ultimatesailing.com) calendar from area yacht-racing photographer Sharon Green.

Sea caves, foxes, and snorkeling are just some of the adventures available to patrons of Santa Barbara Adventure Company (sbadventureco.com), and while the holiday season may not seem like adventure season, grab a gift card for the adventurer in your life so they are ready to get out there next year!

The Gifter

Santa Barbara Gift Baskets

Who doesn’t love a gift basket? Whether you are giving or receiving, Santa Barbara Gift Baskets (santabarbaragiftbaskets.com) has options for all occasions, whether it’s an M.Special Brew Crew, a Cozy Fall Comfort Box, or a Classic Santa Barbara Basket with gourmet treats and locally sourced items.

The Riviera Towel Company (rivieratowel.com) not only carries an assortment of fine Turkish cloth towels but also looks to support marine organizations by donating 5 percent of their annual profits to help protect the oceans. They also carry robes, home goods, and plenty of clothing.

Folio Press & Paperie

Folio Press & Paperie (foliopressandpaperie.com) is one of those stores you can enter without knowing what you’re looking for and leave with items you can’t believe you never had. Along with their holiday cards printed in-house, you’ll find a selection of high-quality folios, journals, sketch pads, stationery, and more. They also have an extensive kids’ section, including Jellycat plush toys, and offer complimentary gift wrapping and a rewards program.

The Quirky & Crafty

The Crafter’s Library

Looking for something truly unique? How about the Honda Motocompacto scooter available at Santa Barbara Honda (sbhonda.com). It’s a 40-pound runabout that folds up to the size of a briefcase, has a top speed of 15mph, and a range of 12 miles.

There’s something extra special about handmade gifts, and the perfect place to make them is The Crafter’s Library (thecrafterslibrary.com). Choose your medium — paper, hot mess canvas, candles, or macramé ― and let your imagination run wild! They even offer classes if you need a little help. Their gift shop is full of fun finds, and don’t forget to say hello to Achilles T. Dog, their Chief Barketing Officer!

The Space Cowboy

Autumn Brands

Sleep is vital this time of year, so get a leg up with some Sleep Cloudberry Gummies from The Farmacy (farmacyshop.com), ease those muscles and achy joints with a nourishing salve from Autumn Brands (autumnbrands.com), or add some Hit the Reset Bath Crystals to your soak time for a little stress-relieving self-care.

And hey, if you need a crowd-pleasing pick-me-up after all this chillaxing, grab a pack of Lilac Diesel sativa dominant pre-rolls to set you on your way.